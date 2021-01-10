UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket | The Thaiger

Thailand: ‘Real world’ versus the ‘rules’, Part 378.

Arriving in Phuket this morning (Sunday), nearly 24 hours after the introduction of new restrictions for travellers back to the island from around Thailand, we’ve had 4 people contact The Thaiger saying that ‘nothing has changed’ from recent weeks. On 2 of the flights the passengers were asked, before boarding’ to download the Mor Chana app. In one of the other cases, the passengers were asked to download the www.gophuget.com site, but not the Mor Chana app.

Otherwise there appeared no additional impediments to their travel from Bangkok to Phuket. Under the new restrictions, announced yesterday by the Phuket Governor with over 3 pages (in Thai) of additional restrictions, people travelling from Bangkok, which comes under Group 3, would be required to conduct 14 days of self-quarantine, apparently monitored by the Mor Chana app. That certainly didn’t happen to any of the arrivees on flights this morning from Bangkok to Phuket.

Airport authorities may have been instructed to provide some ‘wriggle room’ for flights today, or over the next few days. Or, as often happen in Thailand, there may be some mis communication between branches of government or interpretation of the new guidelines.

Over recent months there has been a pre-flight screening area where travellers can scan a QR code and fill in their details for the AoT, but this has been largely un-enforced. And, apart from a temperature check on arrival (sometimes at the entry to airport buildings as well), there has been little additional restrictions, )apart from the mandatory wearing of masks of course).

In any case, we will keep readers updated with the real world consequences of the new restrictions, around Thailand for travellers.

Yesterday’s report here…

All arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the ‘red zone’ provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” when they arrive in Phuket. People arriving from less high risk areas, Group 5 only, will not be required to quarantine. Everyone else will, including people travelling from anywhere in Bangkok.

The new restrictions are in effect from now until the end of the month, or until the situation “resolves”, according to the translation from the announcement.

Here are the links to download the Mor Chana App, in Thai and English versions…

Download on Google Play HERE.

Download on Apple Store HERE.

Here are the 5 groups.

GROUP 1

People arriving from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi or Trat…

Must present to officials a letter certifying the necessity of traveling outside the most strictly controlled areas

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request Must register online through to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.

Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.

Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 2

People arriving from Samut Prakan. Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom or the following districts in Bangkok… Nong Khaem District, Bang Phlat District, Bang Khae District, Bang Khun or Thian District

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must undergo swab test at the local hospital for the area where the visitor is staying. if the visitor has already been tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to departure, the visitor must present a medical certificate with laboratory test results to officers.

Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) under the supervision of the communicable disease control officer for a period of 14 days.

Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 3

People arriving from the highest controlled areas (red) 20 provinces

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must quarantine at home or a hotel (ASQ) for a period of 14 days.

Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 4

People traveling from Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani or Phang Nga

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must provide self-monitoring at the place where they are staying for a period of 14 days.

Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

GROUP 5

People arriving from high surveillance areas (yellow) in 38 provinces

Must download the Mor Chana application on their smartphone and show present it to officials on request.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must register online through www.gophuget.com to inform details of travelling to Phuket.

Must strictly follow measures, surveillance, prevention and disease control.

People who violate or fail to comply with the order could face legal action under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which incurs a fine of up to 20,000 baht, according to the order.

People may also be punished under Section 18 of the act, which incurs a penalty of a fie of up to 40,000 baht or up to 2 years in jail, or both.

More information about the Mor Chana App here…

The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.

SOURCE: Phuket PR Department

