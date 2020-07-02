Nightlife operators warned: follow the rules or face closure | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nightlife operators warned: follow the rules or face closure
Bangkok police have issued a stern warning to nightlife venue operators… follow the rules or be closed again. National police chief Chaktip Chaijinda has instructed officers to make sure entertainment venue operators comply with disease control regulations and that both service providers and customers understand the “new normal.”
The warning comes after a meeting of senior city police, the Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and more than 200 entertainment venue operators, in which they were briefed on regulatory compliance in the fifth phase of lockdown relaxations. He said entertainment venues that fail to adopt the safety regulations will be warned, and if they refuse to comply, will be ordered to suspend their operations.
Dararat Matkham, a restaurant and karaoke operator, said she’s relieved nightlife venues are being allowed to reopen, and has already put in place public health safety practices – she’s provided sanitiser gel for customers and microphones will be cleaned regularly, although customers are being advised to bring their own microphones. She says her premises will place tables in accordance with social distancing rules.
Somwang Chuenhathai, a “soapy massage” operator says his business has made it mandatory for masseuses to wear face shields or masks while working, and his premises will be cleaned before and during opening hours.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network has cancelled its seat spacing measures in order to increase passenger numbers after schools and colleges reopened today. Bangkok Mass Transit System’s CEO says social distancing measures have been relaxed to boost convenience for passengers.
All BTS carriages had crosses on seating to separate seated passengers but had done nothing to keep standing passengers apart.
Stations and trains will still limit the number of passengers to 70% of normal capacity to prevent overcrowding. The BTS is also operating “group release” measures for passengers in the morning and evening rush hours, to prevent overcrowding on platforms. Passengers are being advised “not to talk on their phones” and to “avoid facing each other at close proximity” whilst on trains.
BTS says the frequency of rush hour service is 2 minutes, 25 seconds for trains on the Sukhumvit Line, and 3 minutes, 45 seconds for the Silom Line.
Temperature checks and Thai Chana scanning remain in place on sections of the network.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government extends contact-tracing app to Bangkok metro, Skytrain services
Thai Chana is coming to an MRT station near you…
As social distancing requirements are eased on public transport, the Thai government says that from today, passengers must check in and out of the capital’s metro and Skytrain services through the Thai Chana platform.
Officials from both the MRT and BTS services say passengers are also asked to refrain from talking during their journey and to adhere to the 1 metre social distancing rule while waiting on platforms. All passengers must also agree to temperature checks on arrival at stations, as well as wearing masks both on the platform and during their journey. The State Railway of Thailand has not yet said if the same measures will be required on the Airport Rail Link service.
The Thai Chana platform has been in use since May, when the government introduced it to help contact-tracing in the event of any resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. It has had a mixed response from the public, and lax enforcement in some places, with the government admitting the technology is unable to issue alerts to users.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
6 Thais accused of procuring young girls for sex trade in Ratchaburi
During initial interrogation the suspect allegedly admitted to the charges. However, she did not implicate any other people.
The trafficking suppression police have so far conducted a crackdown on major sex procurers in the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi on June 9-11, arresting 6 people.
Government nominates Tham Luang park for ASEAN heritage ranking
Nightlife operators warned: follow the rules or face closure
World travel business faces slow recovery – UN report
Thailand proposes a 3 phase “travel bubble” strategy
Italian police seize 14 tonnes of amphetamine valued at 1 billion euros
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
Up to 2.7 million Thai travel, hospitality and tourism workers unemployed by September
iPhone 12 may not be sold with charger or headphones
“We Tour Together” launched to boost domestic tourism
US buys up most of the world’s supply of Covid-19 drug
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Chon Buri police arrest knife-wielding man allegedly high on methamphetamine – VIDEO
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit reaches US$19 million settlement
Major Pattaya tourist attraction Sukhawadee House gutted by fire
EU temporarily bans flights from Pakistan International Airlines
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
Pattaya authorities call for patience amid confusion over rules for nightlife reopening
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment16 hours ago
Are BTS the world’s biggest band?
- People4 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- Thailand3 days ago
Big C worker finds wallet with 100,000 baht in cash
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand re-opens its international borders today
- World4 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Bangkok4 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir
- Bangkok4 days ago
Second jogger poisoned in Nonthaburi park
- Crime4 days ago
3 arrested for rape, death of teen schoolgirl