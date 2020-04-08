Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19
The beautiful Koh Lanta in Krabi province is to be shut down after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection were found on the island.
Today in an emergency meeting with the top executives of Krabi province, alongside 8 district sheriffs, Krabi’s governor Kitibadee Prawit, says “further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are being added as the 4 infected persons had been in contact with multiple people on the island. These contacts are being traced and tracked down by public health officials. ”
Provincial authorities had to halt transportation between neighbouring districts. And announced in any case where local residents who need to move between districts must first get permission from their district chiefs.
The lockdown of districts will last until April 24.
Meanwhile, from today to Friday officials will be investigating residents to identify the high risk personals affected by the 4 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Authorities in Krabi are also monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely in 227 locations, coordinating their efforts via the internet and the ‘Zoom’ video conferencing tool with neighbouring provinces.
SOURCE: The Nation
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
2 Chinese men identified as Chen Lei and Wein Pinpin have been arrested inside a home in Pra Khanong district, Bangkok, after officials received a tip-off that fake Covid-19 test kits were being smuggled into the country. 45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, and 1,200 infrared thermometers were seized. The evidence was valued at 33,750,000 baht.
These items were being sold without permission at a extortionate prices in Bangkok area and nearby districts.
The Food and Drug Administration will be investigating to find out where the fake Covid-19 test kits were made, and who else is involved in importing them into the country.
Police and officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Food and Drug Administration have reported that a large pile of evidence is piling up as the crisis unfolds, including…
45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, 1,200 infrared thermometers, 53,000 litres of alcohol, 7,896 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 82,771 cosmetic items, valued around 50 million baht
The punishment for smuggling medical equipment is imprisonment of up to 1 year, and a fine not exceeding 100,000, or both.
All products claiming to be Covid-19 test kits online at the moment are all fake, according to the Thai FDA.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Three Thai men were caught in Pattaya yesterday evening violating the Emergency Decree curfew and sentenced to three months in prison. Pattaya City Police posted on their Thai social media channels and reminded its Thai and English audience not to go out between 10 pm and 4 am without a valid reason or face the consequences. After a rise in curfew violators, this harsh punishment might shake some fear into those who ignore the Emergency Decree.
Pattaya Police sentenced the three men today, whose names were not given to the media, to three months in prison without parole, effective immediately.
The Pattaya Police stated there will be no leniency for curfew violators in Pattaya.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room
In a joint effort with locals, government, the private sector and Former Deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop, Nakhon Ratchasima has officially announced the opening of a “War Room”. The purpose of the situation room is to combat the deadly disease and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus locally in the province.
The centre is also producing free cloth face masks to distribute across the northeastern province.
The centre handed personal protective clothing, spraying agent and disinfectant to the head of the mobile disinfection volunteers, while medical face masks and alcohol hand sanitiser were given to community leaders.
The centre is operating without government budget and aims to produce 1,000 sets of masks and alcohol sanitisers per day for distribution to the public.
Suwat, a former deputy PM in Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, is now the head of the Chart Pattana party, which helped launch the centre.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
