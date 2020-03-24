Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Italian coronavirus strain may be more dangerous than Wuhan version
“We are fighting an enemy which is more devastating than any weapon or army. The enemy keeps multiplying every day and gains the upper hand if we do not change our way of life. The only way to defeat this enemy is for all of us to do these simple things. Practise social distancing and avoid crowded places, and we will weather this crisis together.”
The strain of Covid-19 coronavirus affecting Italy and giving it the highest fatality rate of any country so far affected, could be more deadly than the strain which originated in the outbreak’s original epicentre, Wuhan China.
This evaluation, uncorroborated by world scientific authorities, comes from a leading Thai epidemiologist. Dr Manoon Leechawengwong, a specialist in respiratory diseases. He made his comments in a Facebook post that the coronavirus ravaging Italy appears to be “a more vicious version than the virus in Asia”.
“Thailand is fighting a war against COVID-19, because the coronavirus that infected over 50 boxing fans and perhaps many more, came from Italy, and is more aggressive and dangerous than the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in that country.”
Though the World Health Organisation has so far announced no evidence, it’s speculated that there are at least two strains of the Covid-19 virus circulating and an analysis of 103 cases appears to support this.
Manoon, president of the “No Sleep Driving Fellowship,” believes that a boxing fan, believed to have contracted the virus from a relative who had just returned from Italy, went to Bangkok’s Lumphini boxing stadium on March 6 not knowing that he was already infected. He evidently became a “superspreader” because more than 50 other boxing fans from various provinces, caught the disease and spread it to several other people in their provinces. He says if officials had acted fast enough to track down and quarantine those fans, the virus would not have infected so many.
The first coronavirus infection in Italy was reported in late January, only weeks after Thailand reported its first case, but the contagion has spread so quickly there that Italy now ranks second after China for number of infections, and first for fatalities. The fatality rate in Italy is about 8.6% of confirmed infections, compared to South Korea’s 1.1%.
Manoon predicts that the number of infections from this contagion in Thailand will spike, and there could be many more deaths.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services
A lockdown of all but essential services has been declared for Phuket, echoing the ‘lockdown’ in Bangkok and surrounding provinces over the weekend. The Thaiger has just received an English version but awaiting an internet-friendly version which we will publish ASAP. But here are the main things you need to know.
“The Phuket Province mandates to additionally temporarily close the following establishments which cater to large groups of persons and movement of persons which could cause further spread of Covid-19 as follows,,,

Australian consul general in Phuket confirms letters for stranded Aussie expats
The Australian Consulate General in Phuket says it will provide visa support letters to any Australians in Thailand who can prove long-term residency in Thailand. The Australian consul general in Phuket confirms that letters for expats caught by Non-Imm O visa requirements will be provided.
“Please email Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au with your personal particulars page of your passport and a copy of your current visa. There will be no fee applied for this service”
Click HERE for a link to the website.
Australians were urged to check the Australian government’s SmartTraveller website for more details.
“We will NOT consider providing these letters to those who are travelling on Tourist Visas.”
“Australian Government advice remains that Australians should seek to return home while commercial options remains to do so.”
Australian Consulate Phuket
Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths UPDATE: 9 new cases in Phuket
UPDATE: Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.
Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.
Case 19 is a 56 year old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on March 18.
Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.
Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th
Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.
Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.
Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.
Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.
Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand health officials have reported 106 new Covid-19 coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 827 in the Kingdom. The number of new cases is lower than the 122 recorded yesterday.
The Ministry of Public Health has also reported 3 additional deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.
A Public Health Ministry spokesman says the 3 deaths were patients who had previous health complications, including a 70 year old man with tuberculosis, a 45 year old man with diabetes and a 79 year old man with unspecified health problems.
Meanwhile local media are reporting 4 new cases in Phuket, including an unnamed medical official.
Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 766 still being treated in hospitals. The cabinet will meet today to discuss a raft additional measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Phuket People's Voice | Newshawk Phuket
