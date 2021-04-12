Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials outline estimated daily infections based on 5 different scenarios
Health officials are using 5 different scenarios, with varying degrees of restrictions, to predict average daily Covid infection numbers in the Kingdom. The Department of Disease Control and International Health Policy Programme agency have based their estimates on 4 main measures in 5 different situations. According to a Nation Thailand report, the exercise gives an indication of daily case numbers for the next month.
Scenario 1
No disease control measures: A projected average of 9,140 cases per day, with 1,308 per day the lowest, and 28,678 per day the maximum.
Scenario 2
With entertainment venues remaining closed in risky provinces: A projected average of 2,996 cases per day, with 817 the lowest, and 7,244 the maximum.
Scenario 3
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces and changes to individual behaviour: A projected average of 934 cases per day, with 475 the lowest, and a maximum of 1,589.
Scenario 4
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, and a reduction in public gatherings: A projected average of 593 cases per day, with 378 per day the lowest, and a maximum of 857 cases per day.
Scenario 5
With entertainment venues closed in risky provinces, changes to individual behaviour, a reduction in public gatherings, and people working from home: A projected average of 391 cases per day, 303 the lowest, and 484 the maximum.
Meanwhile, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Communicable Diseases Division of the Department of Disease Control says infections are currently rising rapidly in many provinces. Most cases have links to entertainment venues, including pubs and karaoke bars.
He says 4 important measures are necessary – particularly over the Songkran holiday this week – if the spread is to be curtailed.
1. Social measures: Reduce social gatherings and unnecessary travel between provinces. Community leaders must track and locate people arriving from vulnerable areas and implement preventative measures.
2. Public health measures: Proactive screening, separating high-risk and low-risk groups, provide thorough care to reduce illness, and vaccinate people to reduce the severity of the disease.
3. Individual adoption of DMHTTA measures – distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperatures checks, testing, apps (ThaiChana and MorChana). Those who visit high-risk venues – particularly nightlife – must strictly self-isolate.
4. Organisational measures: Move to homeworking, hold meetings online, and organise learning and training remotely.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai businesses frustrated over limited choice of vaccines, slow pace of rollout
Business and tourism representatives are expressing growing anger over the slow pace of Thailand’s vaccine rollout and the limited number of vaccines on offer. Their frustration comes as other countries around the world begin to see encouraging results from their vaccination efforts. And, while the latest rise in Covid-19 infections can be partly attributed to the presence of the so-called UK variant, businesses say the biggest factor is the government’s failure to vaccinate people sooner.
The Bangkok Post reports that, by April 7, only 323,989 vaccine doses had been administered in Thailand. That equates to half a dose per 100 people. A University of Oxford project – Our World in Data – shows that only 0.4% of the Thai population has been vaccinated so far.
Thailand is in 8th position among the ASEAN nations, behind Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. Israel leads worldwide, having administered 114 doses per 100 people, with 59% of the population vaccinated.
So far, Thailand is wholly reliant on just 2 vaccine suppliers: the Chinese-made Sinovac and AstraZeneca. 2 million doses of Sinovac and 61 million of AstraZeneca have been ordered. However, in an unprecedented admission, a top disease prevention official in China recently described the effectiveness of the country’s vaccines as low.
Tourism representatives in Thailand say there is already growing concern about the effectiveness of the vaccines being used. Nantanittaya Sesaweech from the Horizon Village and Resort in Chiang Mai, says having more choice will boost people’s confidence, adding that people who can afford to pay for them should have the option of doing so through the private sector.
“Even though the government rolled out a re-opening timeline for international tourists, which may have sparked hopes for operators, there is no concrete plan to adequately distribute vaccines to local populations. There is no hope for us until mass inoculation actually begins.”
Charintip Tiyaphorn from the Pimalai Resort and Spa on the island of Koh Lanta in Krabi, says the planned re-opening to vaccinated tourists could be delayed if the country remains dependent on government vaccines.
“Vaccines are the only way to get ahead of the pandemic and allow tourism to survive. Mass vaccinations will help accelerate the re-opening process, which projected being fully open by January next year.”
That sentiment is echoed by Supant Mongkolsuthree from the Federation of Thai Industries, who says the government must fast track vaccine supplies for the private sector.
“We have to admit the government is too slow in distributing vaccines. We want less legal regulations, especially those involving the Food and Drug Administration, to quickly acquire vaccines from abroad.”
Last week, the government confirmed that private hospitals would be allowed to procure and administer up to 10 million vaccine doses. But with demand outstripping supply worldwide, the issue now will be getting them.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Investigations of Covid-19 infected elite rule-breakers demanded
Investigations are being demanded by a corruption watchdog into Thai politicians infected with Covid-19 after allegedly attending venues in the Thong Lor entertainment venues in Bangkok that have now emerged as the ground zero for the Coronavirus third wave in the Kingdom.
The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand are being asked to investigate the latest Covid-19 outbreak, noting in a Facebook post that the second wave was also linked to illegal activities, spreading through illegal migrants and other visiting gambling dens. This third wave is also angering those who see the wealthy elite and powerful politicians frequenting high-end bars and not following Covid-19 safety protocols.
Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of ACT argues that the ministers visiting these clubs did not behave “ethically”, and it’s part of a larger problem. He is pushing for legal action against not only club owners, but against police, public health officials, and even the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for failing to enforce laws to protect against Covid-19.
Investigations into whether the code of ethics had been violated were requested to be carried out by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Ombudsman and the committee on ethical standards.
As entertainment venues have been ordered closed for at least 2 weeks, Mana proposes that along with restrictions, a hotline to report rule-breakers should be set up, and all people should be held to the same standard without exception.
The president of the Rural Doctors Society agreed, saying that especially important is the need for Covid-19 infected public officials to disclose their personal timelines to reassure the public and assist in contract tracing. It is feared that little or no action will be taken to investigate and punish powerful rulebreakers.
One controversial infection was that of Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, rumoured to be infected from Thong Lor nightclubs, but later shown to be in another province at the time. The entertainment venue outbreak was not completely innocent though, as details emerged that the minister’s infection was in fact passed to him via an aide who had frequented clubs in Thong Lor.
Chuvit Kamolvisit, a former massage parlour owner turned activist, has been outspoken on the issue, calling for investigations into high-society VIP clubs like Krystal Club and Emerald Club, who allegedly flaunted restrictions and ended up with dozens of Covid-19 infected staff members.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau chief had said that legal action was pending against these clubs for the virus spreading.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Covid UPDATE: 967 new infections announced Sunday
Thailand’s CCSA have announced 967 new Covid-19 infections today during their daily briefings. The number is another day of gradual increases that has grown. Thailand’s national total has now reached 32,625 total infections, of which 28,214 people have fully recovered. 4,314 people are currently under hospital supervision in Thailand following positive Covid tests.
9 new cases were revealed in Phuket today, but aren’t included in today’s national tally.
The CCSA also reported that 485,957 people have now received their first vaccine – 69,439 are now fully vaccinated. The daily average of new people being vaccinated over the past month has grown from around 10,000 people each day to 15,556 yesterday.
Around the world, both the daily infection rates and death rates from Covid-19 are increasing again after dipping at the start of 2021.
All the latest news from Thailand related to Covid-19 HERE.
Total cases for Thailand from Worldometers.info…
World totals as of Sunday, April 11 from Worldometers.info…
