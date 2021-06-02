Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister confident AstraZeneca doses will arrive on time
Thailand’s Public Health Minister says the delivery of 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is on schedule. Anutin Charnvirakul says the doses are expected to arrive in batches, throughout the month of June, and he’s confident the first lot will be here by June 7, when the national rollout begins.
“I’m confident the first lot will be put out on June 7.”
Anutin says the number of doses in each batch is decided through negotiation between the Department of Disease Control and the manufacturer. Upon arrival, the vaccine will need to undergo quality checks before doses can be distributed. The Health Minister says the question of how many doses will go to each province is a decision for the DDC.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also insisted there will be no shortage of vaccines in the Kingdom, reiterating that orders will arrive on time. He says the government is also ordering supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which it plans to use in the younger population, between the ages of 12 and 18.
According to Anutin, talks are also ongoing with Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine has already been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration. The government plans to order around 5 million doses, which it’s hoped will arrive in the last quarter of 2021.
The government says it expects 70% of the population to have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of September, in accordance with the plan outlined by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,440 new cases and 38 deaths
3,440 new Covid-19 cases and 38 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded a total of 136,599.
Out of the new cases, 1,087 were detected in correctional facilities. Thousands of inmates at more than a dozen Thai prisons have contracted the virus over the past month.
Bangkok is the epicentre in the recent wave of infections with more than 40,000 cases reported since April 1. Restrictions remain tight and many non-essential businesses must remain closed until the situation improves. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration decided to loosen measures and reopen 5 types of venues, but the order was quickly reversed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
More information will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Phuket
Phuket foreigners can register for vaccine leftovers
Starting tomorrow, foreigners residing in Phuket can register for a Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday and Friday, they can receive a vaccination from the “surplus” of doses still available.
To register for the vaccine, foreigners are instructed to use the “Phuket Must Win” web portal.
Mr Pracha Asawathira, who is with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and “involved” with the program, had this to say:
The registration for foreigners staying in Phuket will open at 9am tomorrow, and about 30,000 foreigners registered in Phuket will be provided Sinovac vaccine injections on June 3 and 4. At this stage, 279,943 people have received their first injection while 98,795 have been fully vaccinated with two injections. If we compare the numbers with our goal to vaccinate 466,587 people in Phuket, about 59.99% have received their first injection and 21.17% have been fully vaccinated. We also have about 17% of the total number of people registered to receive a vaccination who are still waiting to receive their first injection.
He added that if all goes according to plan, Phuket will see about 80% of residents vaccinated by July 1.
According to Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, between May 18- 31, a total of 177,978 vaccination injections had been given. Dr Chalermpong says that there are almost 30,000 doses of Sinovac left over from April, which will be made available to registered foreigners. He added that migrant workers and foreigners “need to step forward together” to ensure Phuket can welcome vaccinated tourists next month.
Dr Chalermpong concluded his remarks with a word of caution, saying that if a new cluster emerges, problems will arise, and Phuket will not be able to make the expected July 1 reopening.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
324 schools open in Lampang
Today, 324 schools across 13 districts in Lampang, a northern Thai province, opened their doors for the first semester in the “New Normal” system.
At one Lampang school, Boonwart Wittayalai, students are set to alternate the days they go to school with, presumably, days they don’t go to school and learn online. Before entering a classroom, students must wash their hands with alcohol gel. One gate is open so students can be temperature checked. Students must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is to wear masks.
In just under 2 weeks, all of the 324 schools in the province should be open.
The province has reported no new infections in the past 5 days.
The Thaiger reported last month on Lampang’s commendable vaccine registration numbers, which were second only to Bangkok, in a province of just 740,000 people.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
