Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government’s tourism co-payment scheme riddled with alleged fraud
The government’s tourism co-payment scheme has been allegedly riddled with fraud after almost 1,000 business operators have been reported for taking advantage or outright cheating the system.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division involving businesses cheating the We Travel Together or Rao Tiew Duay Kan, campaign.
448 hotels and 486 vendors nationwide, mostly in the southern provinces are accused of swindling 1.7 billion baht from the scheme, by using tricks such as paying people to sign up for the scheme so the cheaters could profit. The issue first came to light in Chaiyaphum, where such tricks were discovered by those wishing to get free money.
But it is unclear how to prevent those from wanting to take advantage of the scheme from doing so. The CSD is working with Krungthai Bank to fix loopholes that would allow people to cheat the scheme, which allows participants to pay only 60% of normal hotel room fares, making the government pay the rest.
Tourists also receive a 600 baht e-voucher for other spending from Friday to Sunday and 900 baht from Monday to Thursday. The government also helps pay 40% of the price of air tickets, up to 3,000 baht per person. So far, 3.5 million people have signed up for the scheme since its commencement in July of 2020.
Meanwhile, economic leaders in Thailand are issuing dire warnings that the 60 year old tourism industry in the country is about to collapse if something isn’t done immediately. But the Covid-19 vaccination programme along with other obstacles that have prevented Thailand from reopening this year, seem to point towards the window of opportunity for saving the economy this year, as closing quickly.
Such new research has shown that this year may be worse than last year for businesses as most that are left standing, have used up the last bit of savings or financial aid with no end in sight to their financial woes.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thailand is reporting 130 new cases today of Covid-19with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. 61 cases were confirmed at hospitals and 55 were found in communities, bringing the current total of cases to 25,241 since the pandemic began with 83 deaths.
The most recent death marked the first physician in Thailand to succumb from the virus, in central Maha Sarakham province. The doctor allegedly caught the virus from patients who visited his clinic and subsequently tested positive for the virus after arriving.
Samut Sakhon reported 71 cases out of the 130, with Pathum Thani reporting 22, Bangkok (7), Nonthaburi (2), Nakhon Pathom (10), and Ayutthaya (4).
The 14 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from abroad. The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 397,806 to 110.82 million. The global death toll rose to 2.45 million. The US still has the most cases of Covid at 28.52 million and the most deaths at 505,309.
Meanwhile, the first group of foreign tourists to Thailand is set to arrive tonight under a golf quarantine campaign. The group of 41 people is from South Korea and will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 11:20pm. The TAT Deputy Director Jiranee Poonnayom says the TAT was working with the Arirang Tourist Agency that specialises in golf tourism.
“……. Many South Koreans found the campaign very interesting and applied for the golf quarantine.”
The golfers will enter a 14 day quarantine at the Athitaya Golf Course in Nakhon Nayok Province before moving on to another golf course at the Athitaya Golf Course in Chiang Mai. The tourists plan to stay for 2 months in which the TAT says Thailand will generate a substantial amount of income from the group.
If the group is successful, the TAT says more will follow by entering Thailand under the golf quarantine. The TAT says for those interested in golf quarantine, to visit and apply at their local embassy or consulate.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
According to a Coconuts report, the CCSA is considering the move based on the decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the resurgence of Covid-19 in December.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year. One of the options being considered is “Villa Quarantine”, which would require international visitors to self-isolate in their room for just 5 days, before being allowed out and about around the hotel grounds. Following the 5 days’ self-isolation, they would also be allowed to use spa and sports facilities.
Several people have criticised the proposal, claiming it is an example of government corruption and cronyism. They point to a “Villa Quarantine” pilot project taking place in Phuket, where 70 wealthy foreign arrivals are expected to land on the southern island from Bali on Sunday and be accommodated in the Sri Panwa resort. The resort is owned by loyal government supporter, Vorasit Issara, and part-owned by a government social security agency.
Vorasit, no stranger to controversy himself, claims the wealthy visitors are safe as they travel a lot and therefore undergo frequent testing. To read more about the Sri Panwa Phuket resort and its owner, click HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
The National Economic and Social Development Council says the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector is heavily dependent on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the establishment of herd immunity in the Kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that Danucha Pichayanan from the NESDC says the government needs to come up with a better plan for the rollout, including prioritising workers in the tourism sector.
“The recovery of the tourism industry depends on the government’s capability to arrange vaccine distribution. The faster the government distributes vaccines, the better the country’s tourism industry recovery as well as Thailand’s economic growth.”
Danucha adds that there is a need for vaccination to be prioritised at the main tourist hotspots, as well as manufacturing production sites. He says the government should be in a position to provide the jabs during the last quarter of the year, adding that this should lead to quarantine requirements being relaxed for foreign arrivals.
The NESDC has already revised downwards its forecast for international arrivals this year, from 5 million to 3.2 million. The downgrade is due to the resurgence of the virus late last year, coupled with the ongoing spread in other countries and a lack of proof of vaccine efficacy.
“The new wave of Covid-19 spreading in countries such as Italy, Finland, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and our neighbouring nations like Malaysia and Indonesia will definitely freeze the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
Meanwhile, the NESDC predicts that developed nations will have vaccinated 50% of their populations by the first half of this year and 75% by year end. For developing countries, the numbers drop to 50% inoculated this year and 75% during the first half of next year. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab will arrive in Thailand next Wednesday and will be distributed by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
