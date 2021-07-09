Friday Covid Update: 9,276 new infections and 72 deaths

9,276 new Covid-19 cases and 72 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. With the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the CCSA expects daily cases to soon hit 10,000.

While today’s case count is an uptick over the past several weeks. Thailand hit a record high in new cases in mid-May with 9,635 confirmed infections, most detected in prisons. The Department of Corrections is still working to control the Covid-19 outbreaks in the overcrowded prisons where more than 30,000 inmates tested positive for the virus in the latest wave of infections. Out of the new cases today, 278 were found in correctional facilities.

In the latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 288,643 infections.

More information will be released following the CCSA’s daily briefing this afternoon.

Other updates…

The CCSA is holding a meeting with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss a proposal by the Public Health Ministry on tightening restrictions in Bangkok and surrounding provinces where infections are high. Interprovincial travel restrictions are likely.

Bangkok officials are preparing for an uptick in cases due to the spread of the Delta variant and plan to open a field hospital at Suvarnabhumi Airport in August to treat Covid-19 patients with mild to severe symptoms. 20 isolation centres are also being set to provide basic care for patients with mild coronavirus symptoms.

Yesterday, all 77 provinces in Thailand reported new Covid-19 cases.

