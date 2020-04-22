Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free | The Thaiger

After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.

Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.

“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”

“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”

The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.

Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.

He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.

“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…

How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak, How to help poor people affected by the crisis How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”

Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.

Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”

“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”

Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).

In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”

“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post