Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand

Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era

3 hours ago

Sponsorship in a Covid-19 era
By Paul Poole

Now is not the time to run and hide. As events are being cancelled and postponed due to the effects of Covid-19, rights holders and brands are faced with unprecedented challenges and questions about how best to manage the situation. Naturally, a lot of people ask themselves what the industry will look like on the ‘other side’.

Over the last couple of months, we have worked with clients, sponsors and partners, helping them make a decision on what to do with their rights packaging and what ‘bounce back’ activities to undertake. Every client, sponsor and partner is different but there are a few principles and notions that, in our opinion, are worth taking into account during this time.

  • It is easy – and in some cases mandatory – to postpone an event, however, we believe that rights holders that go ‘against the tide’ will be long-term winners. What that looks like will depend on each individual case but now is the time to get creative and test new formats, setups and distribution channels.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has created a buyer’s market for sponsorship rights – brands are looking for deals and are incentivised to be creative.
  • There is huge value in the market for brands brave enough to commit budget rather than wait until a return to normality.
  • There is a clear opportunity for brands not just to be seen as supporting rights holders who are affected financially by prolonged disruption to the calendar, but to be the brand that was there in times of uncertainty. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen relationships and increase brand loyalty.
  • Make the best of the downtime. Engage your core audiences through insightful and interactive virtual events such as seminars and workshops to strengthen the community – not just to sell. Share experiences, take in new ideas and strengthen brand loyalty in the process.

Many are wondering what consumer demand will look like once lockdown restrictions ease. Will consumers be fearful of travel, live events and socialising, or will we return to pre-pandemic numbers and if so, how fast?

Data suggests that after prolonged restrictions like the ones seen in many countries around the world, consumers are eager to resume some resemblance of normality. According to a survey carried out by IMI International, there is a pent up demand to attend sporting and charity events, concerts and festivals. Now is the time to prepare.

There is no doubt that these are challenging times, however, it is the actors who are arming themselves with the best-available data and making tangible plans on how to move forward in an uncertain environment that are most likely to come out on the other side best prepared to navigate this new reality. That means finding the bridge between your products and services and new needs and mindsets: sell to help – not to move product. Stay active – a lot of marketing activity does not require physical proximity; you can still make powerful marketing happen.

Paul Poole is the founder, managing director and chairman of Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd., an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company specialises in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with both rights holders and brands. Paul Poole (South East Asia) Co., Ltd. has packaged, sold and managed sponsorship and partnership opportunities for a number of Southeast Asia’s leading events.

EMAIL: info@paulpoole.co.th

WEBSITE: www.paulpoole.co.th

Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening

May Taylor

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
PHOTO: Ah yes, the good old days - Lin Kiu on Unsplash

The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club on Saturday to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening. For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.

Saturday’s meeting follows a pledge by the Pattaya governor to help venues suffering the effects of the mandatory closure, including the difficulty in getting any kind of rent discount from unrelenting landlords.

Photo: The Pattaya News

The Pattaya News reports that over 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward for consideration by local, provincial and central government. Whilst there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.

The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves for handling cash and drinks, temperature checks to be carried out at every venue with hand sanitiser on all tables, a limit on the number of customers admitted, as well as a limit on drinks promotions and parties. It was also suggested that medical screening spots could be set up in areas such as Walking Street, logging ID and passport numbers in order to facilitate contact tracing.

All in all, going to bar in this environment didn’t sound like the sort of experience most customers would have been expecting.

Suggestions were also floated on how to deal with the financial problems caused by landlords refusing to negotiate a discount on rent. One possibility was to delay the payment of license fees or the taxes levied on signs in order to help ease the burden on business owners at this time.

Representatives from City Hall, along with officers from the Pattaya police, were also present at the meeting. Ms Ampon Kaewsang from Pattaya police station says the group of business owners will continue to meet regularly to support each other and is calling on more nightlife operators to attend and agree on measures that could be implemented as part of an eventual re-opening.

These measures will then be sent to Bangkok for consideration.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus Thailand

Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO

May Taylor

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Chiangrai Times

There was a mad dash at supermarkets around Thailand yesterday as drinkers and retailers rushed to replenish their stocks following the lifting of a national alcohol ban imposed to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Shoppers just grabbed entire boxes, or multiple boxes, paid and marched happily out the door.

But, for now, the ban remains in force in Buriram, Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi and Pathum Thani provinces.

The Bangkok Post reports that people all over the country, excepting the mentioned provinces, rushed to bulk buy beer, whiskey and wine, waiting for the moment the doors opened so they could legally purchase booze again. While it is now possible to purchase alcohol at stores, it can only be consumed at home, with recently re-opened restaurants barred from selling alcohol for consumption on their premises at this stage.

There were long queues reported at shops as boxes of beer were bought in bulk, with many shop owners taken aback by the sudden surge in demand.

Pratheep Wicchaphin, the owner of Hok Kee wholesalers in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says stock levels are already running very low.

“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as we are running out of stock.”

Although the order to lift the alcohol ban was signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette, provincial governors may exercise their discretion in whether or not to lift the ban in their areas. 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | สื่อเถื่อน News

Coronavirus Bangkok

Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed

The Thaiger

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Here’s 34 types of businesses that will remain closed around Bangkok until at least May 31. Bangkok’s Governor Aswin Khwanmuang ordered the temporary closure of these 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection. This only pertains to businesses in Bangkok.

1. Theatre, cinema, playhouse

2. Pub, bar, entertainment venue

3. Water park, amusement park

4. Playground, children’s play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets

5. Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices)

6. Zoos

7. Billiards or snooker venue

8. Bowling alley or arcade

9. Game centre and internet cafe

10. Public pool or similar business

11. Rooster fight ring

12 Fitness centre

13. Museum

14. Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall.

15. Library

16. Nursery

17. Elderly care

18. Boxing stadium

19. Martial arts school or gym

20. Tattoo parlour

21. Dance school

22. Race track

23. Sauna or steaming room

24. Massage parlour

25. Amulet shop

26. Weight loss shop or beauty clinics

27. Massage house

28. Banquet hall

29. All performances in public areas

30. All types of arenas

31. Skating or rollerblade park

32. Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop)

33. Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering)

34. Parks (open only for individuals to exercise, such as walking, running, or bicycling while keeping social distancing).

