Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Bangkok
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Officials from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, City Hall and police yesterday inspected two luxury shopping malls in Bangkok, to ensure their readiness to reopen for limited business today.
The Supreme Commander of Thailand’s defence forces Pornpipat Benyasri, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, led the inspections of Siam Paragon and Central Chidlom, two of the city’s biggest malls.
He said both are well prepared and their measures meet or surpass the required standards. He asked for the full cooperation of the public by doing their part in observing good health and hygiene practices to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Wallop Suwandee, chief advisor to Bangkok’s governor, reminded the malls of the need to limit the number of customers to an appropriate level, prevent congestion and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
It’s reported that only the ground floor of Siam Paragon and some food shops will reopen today.
In the coastal province of Samut Sakhon yesterday, the fresh seafood market was crowded with customers. One of the vendors told Thai PBS that she had been doing brisk business, as most customers bought large quantities to last many days.
The Samut Sakhon market opens at 6am and closes at noon.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
Thailand springs back to life tomorrow (Sunday) with the alcohol sales ban being lifted and a raft of shops and services allowed to re-open, but under strict guidelines. Expect a lot of taking of temperatures, hand sanitisers at the entry of all shops, and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of face masks.
The list of services and shops that will be allowed to re-open, and the lifting of the alcohol sales ban, were both published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.
Clarifying the situation with alcohol, Deputy PM Wissanu Kre-ngam, said that though people are not allowed to drink alcoholic at eating venues, alcoholic drinks can be purchased and taken home.
The timing of the lift of the alcohol restrictions co-incides with a public holiday long weekend and there are fears that Thais, both taking to the roads again and having the alcohol ban lifted on the same day, may lead to additional carnage on the roads. Monday is Coronation Day, commemorating the coronation last year of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Here is a quick list of some of the services that can re-open from tomorrow.
• Hotels, airports, train and bus stations, hospitals, eateries and street vendors, with the exception of bars and pubs, can sell food and beverage but on a take-home basis. If these venues want to seat patrons then they must put social-distancing measures in place.
• Small wholesale and retail shops, markets, food markets and flea markets can open, but are required to check the temperature of visitors at the entrance.
• Hairdressers can provide washing and cutting services, but no patrons are allowed to wait for their turn inside.
• Golf courses can be and tennis courts can beopened, but no mass gatherings or team competitions allowed.
• Public parks can only open their outdoor sections for walking, running, cycling or exercising – no gatherings for competitions, plays or shows are allowed.
• Pet care shops that provide grooming and nursing services have to strictly follow the government’s hygiene measures.
SOURCE: National Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Passenger numbers at Don Mueang airport plummet over long weekend
The number of passengers passing through Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport over the coming long weekend is expected to be just a fraction of the usual figures as a result of the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and aircraft travel restrictions.
Khaosod English reports that airport officials say they expect to see no more than 4,000 passengers a day, a huge drop from the usual 100,000+. Sampa Khuntranot, director of Don Mueang Airport, says safety measures are in place to ensure passengers maintain sufficient social distancing and hygiene requirements.
Check-in areas will have stickers to mark out the appropriate distance to be maintained while queuing. Diners in the airport’s restaurants will be required to face the wall while eating. Buses that can normally transport up to 60 passengers at a time between the terminal and the planes will now only carry a maximum of 22 people on each trip.
The holiday period beings today, National Labour Day, and extends until Monday, May 4, to mark the coronation of King Rama X. Many low-cost carriers that had temporarily suspended operations are once again taking to the skies, albeit with a limited, domestic-only schedule to selected destinations – provinces that have been clear from Covid-19 cases for at least 28 days.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Former union leader calls for total overhaul at Thai Airways
The former president of the Thai Airways union is calling for a complete revamp of the airline, including the ousting of all existing board members. The call follows years of crippling losses, bailouts and promises of a corporate cleanout.
The Bangkok Post reports that Chamsri Sukchotrat made the call in a Facebook post, addressing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his role as chairman of the State Enterprise Policy Committee. The SEPC has approved “in principle” the 50 billion baht bailout announced by Finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.
Ms Chamsri is calling for a radical restructuring of the struggling national carrier and says the whole board should be sacked for their inability to manage the airline’s spiralling debt. She says the new board should comprise aviation experts and those with experience in similar industries and be limited to no more than 9 members. She also implies that those appointed to the board by the Finance Ministry are not qualified for the task at hand and should be removed.
Further recommendations include abolishing the positions of executive vice president and having vice presidents reporting directly to the company president. Additionally, she argues that the carrier’s key functions of maintenance, ground operations, cargo and catering should be split, allowing for more effective management and increased revenue for each business. Having some ticket sales go through agents means the airline is losing a portion of revenue and this practice should be stopped, which should allow for an increase in online sales directly to passengers.
She also says the airline should aim for fewer aircraft as a way of cutting maintenance and employment costs. As recently as February, airline officials were discussing the procurement of 38 new planes , with some talk of leasing the aircraft.
Finally, she points out that any trace of lingering corruption will scupper attempts to transform the national carrier, calling for the implementation of good governance and transparent business dealings.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Most Thais “satisfied’ with Thai government’s handling of Covid-19 outbreak
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no new deaths (Sunday)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Masks, hand gel and PPE valued at 5 million baht seized in Bangkok
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Those heading home to the provinces face 14 day quarantine
Two women in Rayong fined 15 million baht each for ciggie smuggling
Over 500 Thais returning this weekend
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
Ride with the lockdown patrol – Pattaya’s volunteer police
Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
3 suspected insurgents killed in Pattani
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Thailand loses US free trade benefits worth billions of baht
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Other News3 days ago
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
6 million unemployed in tourism alone – a stark outlook for Thailand’s tourist industry
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
32 domestic flight routes approved for May as Thais take to the air again
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
Stranded Russian student earns his room and board at Surat Thani temple
- Crime4 days ago
Outgoing UN envoy claims Burmese military may be committing war crimes again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
- Thailand3 days ago
This year’s wet season expected to be later, drier