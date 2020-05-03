Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus Bangkok

Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: maitriahotels.com
Officials from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, City Hall and police yesterday inspected two luxury shopping malls in Bangkok, to ensure their readiness to reopen for limited business today.

The Supreme Commander of Thailand’s defence forces Pornpipat Benyasri, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, led the inspections of Siam Paragon and Central Chidlom, two of the city’s biggest malls.

He said both are well prepared and their measures meet or surpass the required standards. He asked for the full cooperation of the public by doing their part in observing good health and hygiene practices to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Wallop Suwandee, chief advisor to Bangkok’s governor, reminded the malls of the need to limit the number of customers to an appropriate level, prevent congestion and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

It’s reported that only the ground floor of Siam Paragon and some food shops will reopen today.

In the coastal province of Samut Sakhon yesterday, the fresh seafood market was crowded with customers. One of the vendors told Thai PBS that she had been doing brisk business, as most customers bought large quantities to last many days.

The Samut Sakhon market opens at 6am and closes at noon.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2969
  • Active Cases: 176
  • Recovered: 2739
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 03-05-2020 at 13:15

