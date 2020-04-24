Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts | The Thaiger

Thousands of Bangkok residents who have had their income cut off or severely reduced by the Covid-19 restrictions have been queueing for supplies of rice donated by some of the city’s Good Samaritans.

Thai Residents reports that officials were on hand yesterday to check the lines of people in Santiphap Park in the city’s Ratchathewi district and ensure social distancing measures were being adhered to. Those queueing were kept at least 2 metres apart while they waited to get their rations from over 1,000 donated bags of rice.

The strict monitoring comes after Bangkok’s Wat Don Mueang was ordered to stop giving away food after thousands of hungry residents descended on the temple, making it impossible to stick to any form of social distancing. See story HERE.

At Santiphap Park yesterday, everyone in the queue was provided with hand sanitiser and had their temperature taken. Those showing a fever were removed to a separate queue for secondary testing. If a second test still showed a high temperature, they were taken for further medical attention.

Ratchathewi District Director, Rujira Arin, says everyone wishing to organise food giveaways can advise the relevant officials, who will find a suitable venue and provide staff to monitor health and safety standards. He added that people can also donate food vouchers for participating restaurants, with more food outlets invited to participate in the scheme.

SOURCE: Thai Residents