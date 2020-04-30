Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Thailand

Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen

Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
PHOTO: The Thaiger
Although some businesses will be allowed to reopen in some locations as of Sunday, a government spokesman has today confirmed that the ban on alcohol sales will remain in place until further notice. While there is no national order banning alcohol sales, all 77 provinces have done so and have now been ordered by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to keep all current restrictions in place.

The sales ban will remain in place ‘until further notice’, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun (we’re not quite sure how a local alcohol ban comes under the Foreign Affairs Ministry, but… Thailand!). The announcement was made during and English language press briefing…

He says the businesses allowed to to open from May 3 include…

  • Markets, including fresh markets, flea markets and walking streets
  • Restaurants, cafes, dessert joints, local “mom and pop shops”
  • Retails shops, IT shops, convenience stores and small local stores outside of malls
  • Recreation areas; public parks can open but no team sports will be allowed and large gatherings are prohibited. Golf and tennis is allowed.
  • Salons
  • Pet grooming and pet nurseries

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, added that clothes shops would also be allowed to open from Sunday under the same social distancing restrictions. All businesses that reopen must have strict social distancing measures in place and undergo frequent cleaning throughout the day.

• Anyone entering any reopened business must wear a face mask.

• Hand sanitiser must be provided for customers’ use in all premises.

• There must be at least 1 metre of distance between persons inside the business premises at all times.

Natapanu says people should continue to work from home where possible. Meanwhile, provincial governors have been ordered to closely follow the government guidelines but “can adjust the measures if necessary.”

SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | thaivisa

    Reto Torriani

    April 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Sorry to say, as much as I support all the measures taken and efforts done and supportive of the great strides Thailand has made against Covid-1 – this makes no sense. This also shows that there is no trust in the local people to let them enjoy a beer or two once in a while. As foreigner living in an expensive villa and being surrounded by mainly Central European residents, for whom a beer or wine has cultural value , I find this a bit too much. I live with my wife and baby, I do cooking on youtube and I need wine for my dishes and I also enjoy a few glasses of wine as I have done since my childhood. I never get drunk or party. Why do we all have to be penalized and not only the ones that disrupt the local laws??? I think that a few days lifting to buy some alcohol would go a long way. I am not here to criticize this country as I am a guest here and I respect Thailand and have lived and worked here for years, but this is not fair. , Sorry to say and no offense. Alcohol sales can be controlled, without banning it all together, by for example not selling hard liquor. By only selling certain amounts, etc.

