Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
Although some businesses will be allowed to reopen in some locations as of Sunday, a government spokesman has today confirmed that the ban on alcohol sales will remain in place until further notice. While there is no national order banning alcohol sales, all 77 provinces have done so and have now been ordered by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to keep all current restrictions in place.
The sales ban will remain in place ‘until further notice’, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun (we’re not quite sure how a local alcohol ban comes under the Foreign Affairs Ministry, but… Thailand!). The announcement was made during and English language press briefing…
He says the businesses allowed to to open from May 3 include…
- Markets, including fresh markets, flea markets and walking streets
- Restaurants, cafes, dessert joints, local “mom and pop shops”
- Retails shops, IT shops, convenience stores and small local stores outside of malls
- Recreation areas; public parks can open but no team sports will be allowed and large gatherings are prohibited. Golf and tennis is allowed.
- Salons
- Pet grooming and pet nurseries
Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, added that clothes shops would also be allowed to open from Sunday under the same social distancing restrictions. All businesses that reopen must have strict social distancing measures in place and undergo frequent cleaning throughout the day.
• Anyone entering any reopened business must wear a face mask.
• Hand sanitiser must be provided for customers’ use in all premises.
• There must be at least 1 metre of distance between persons inside the business premises at all times.
Natapanu says people should continue to work from home where possible. Meanwhile, provincial governors have been ordered to closely follow the government guidelines but “can adjust the measures if necessary.”
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | thaivisa
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
The spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new cases of the Covid-19 nationwide in the previous 24 hours.
3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning to the country from overseas. All were immediately quarantined. Only 4 cases came from local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.
There were no additional deaths reported, and the tally remains at 54.
Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases in total since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those, 2,687 have fully recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Dr Taweesilp noted that it’s the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients, all cases were found through proactive testing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Phuket
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that the island’s sub-district lockdowns will end tonight (or technically at 4am Friday morning because of the national curfews). But five ‘at risk’ locations on the island will remain closed off with checkpoints to curb any further re-ignition of the Covid-19 infections on the island.
3 more cases were announced for the island earlier this morning, all in the Bang Tao district on the west coast. The order, issued last night apparently confirms that travelling between sub-districts (tambons) will be allowed.
The orders come amongst a day of confusion as conflicting messages are argued on social media and the specifics of government and provincial orders contradict each other. So many of the previous orders had a sunset clause of midnight tonight (April 30) leaving the various government institutions to extend existing orders or modify them.
On Phuket, these locations will remain in a ‘lockdown’ situation until further notice…
Cherngtalay
• Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
• Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
• Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5
Koh Kaew
• Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2
Patong
• Bangla walking street
Wichit
• Chaofa Garden Home village
Rassada
• Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2
Sumarising parts of the orders issued by the Phuket Governor…
As per the existing restrictions, no people or vehicles can enter or exit of these areas, excepting emergency and essential services, medical, telecommunications and postal services. Also exempted are the delivery of consumer goods, and on-duty police and government officials.
If people have an urgent need to travel out of the areas, they must first obtain permission and paperwork from their District Chief to present at the checkpoints.
People living in these ‘at risk’ areas are asked to avoid leaving their homes.
“If you need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people get together.”
Phuket Provincial Health Office officers will continue testing people of residents in these designated areas.
Last night the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be extended past April 30, until further notice.
Coronavirus Thailand
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Any hopes people may have had of seeing lockdown restrictions eased for some low-risk businesses and social activities at the start of May have been dashed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM issued an order, published in the Royal Gazette last night, mandating all provincial governors, including the governor of Bangkok, to delay their plans to ease the measures until further notice.
The latest executive order, signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, stipulates that all measures in place under the emergency decree are to be extended until May 31.
Although there has been discussion of the individual provincial governors deciding whether or not to ease some of the restrictions in place in their jurisdictions, this latest development looks like it may prevent any such moves.
Bangkok had been considering the opening of various establishments, including restaurants, under strict conditions. There had also been a much-talked about 2 day “window” in which it was hoped the alcohol ban might be lifted on May 1 and 2, enabling drinkers to replenish their home bars. This is now looking less likely.
Many Bangkok residents, who had plans to get out of the city for the public holiday long weekend, will probably have to stay at home instead.
The rate of Covid-19 infection in Thailand continues to decrease, but the PM warns the country to remain vigilant, saying he is concerned about the possibility of a second wave. The latest executive order seems to indicate he wants to remain “safe, not sorry”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 30
Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, 3 more recovered (Thursday)
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
- Coronavirus Asia4 days ago
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
- Coronavirus Thailand1 day ago
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
- Coronavirus Asia3 days ago
Feeding Asia’s elephants in a Covid-19 era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
Reto Torriani
April 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm
Sorry to say, as much as I support all the measures taken and efforts done and supportive of the great strides Thailand has made against Covid-1 – this makes no sense. This also shows that there is no trust in the local people to let them enjoy a beer or two once in a while. As foreigner living in an expensive villa and being surrounded by mainly Central European residents, for whom a beer or wine has cultural value , I find this a bit too much. I live with my wife and baby, I do cooking on youtube and I need wine for my dishes and I also enjoy a few glasses of wine as I have done since my childhood. I never get drunk or party. Why do we all have to be penalized and not only the ones that disrupt the local laws??? I think that a few days lifting to buy some alcohol would go a long way. I am not here to criticize this country as I am a guest here and I respect Thailand and have lived and worked here for years, but this is not fair. , Sorry to say and no offense. Alcohol sales can be controlled, without banning it all together, by for example not selling hard liquor. By only selling certain amounts, etc.