Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | The Thaiger

Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.

Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.

2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.

Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.

SOURCE: Facebook@PRChiangMai

