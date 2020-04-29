Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room
Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.
Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.
2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.
Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.
Arrests in Chiang Mai for “sextortion”, child porn
A 20 year old Thai man has been charged with extortion after police in Chiang Mai province arrested him for posing as a woman to blackmail a university student online. Acting on a warrant, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force arrested Natthawut Klinhom.
Police say the victim, aged 19, filed a complaint against Natthawut accusing him of blackmail. He says he met Natthawut, who posed as a woman online, and the two started a “romantic relationship” on social media. He says Natthawut began asking for nude photos and he obliged. But, he says, Natthawut then began extorting money from him, allegedly threatening to release the pictures online if the victim refused to pay.
The student initially paid, but stopped paying after spending 19,000 baht. The victim then filed the complaint with police, leading to Natthawut’s arrest.
Authorities raided Natthawut’s home in Chiang Mai and found the student’s photos on his computer and mobile phones. Natthawut reportedly confessed, saying he committed the crime for the money.
In a related story, Chiang Mai Police arrested 40 year old Piyawat Benjawan, 40, for possessing child porn. Police saythe TICAC task force was informed by the US FBI that an individual in Thailand had downloaded huge quantities of pornography involving minors.
After investigation, police nabbed Piyawat at his home in Chiang Mai. Piyawat also reportedly confessed to downloading pictures of underage girls, saying he was bored while under self-isolation.
Police noted that it is illegal in Thailand to download or share nude photos of individuals under 18.
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Today marks the 19th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case in the northern capital and there are only 8 patients still remaining in hospital receiving treatment.
But a doctor from the provincial Epidemiological Prevention Medical Centre warns that there are still ongoing cases in Thailand and neighbouring countries, so the people of Chiang Mai must not rest easy and should “remain vigilant until the pandemic passes”.
He mentioned that the subdistrict of “Ke Lek” on the outskirts of eastern Myanmar is a potentially high risk area, and if anyone sees anyone coming across the border they should notify the relevant departments, which will place them under quarantine.
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
The Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand, have been forced to close their doors in late March. As people around Thailand been hunkering down in our houses waiting for the virus outbreak to pass, some of the country’s elephants are suffering?
As mentioned in the original story, Lek had been in touch with camps from all over Thailand to help them find a way out from the crisis created by Covid-19 and the consequent lack of tourists.
Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, owner of Elephant Nature Park and founder of Save Elephant Foundation, believes many of the closures will be permanent.
“I have been to visit many of the camps and the situation is very serious.”
When requests for help from camp owners and elephant owners in Southern Thailand increased dramatically in March, she asked the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to serve as a hub in Phuket and Phang Nga to help distribute food to elephants in need, using funds from the Save Elephant Foundation which she started in 1995.
In 2016 Saengduean “Lek” Chailert inspired Mr. Montri Todtane to start Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, the island’s first ethical elephant sanctuary, which is currently one of two sanctuaries in Phuket that are endorsed by Asian Elephant Projects, a network of ethical elephant sanctuaries throughout Thailand.
Currently Phuket Elephant Sanctuary helps to supply food to 42 elephant camps in Phuket and Phang Nga and has already coordinated the provision of 15,500 kilos of watermelons, 14,500 pineapples, 9,000 branches of bananas and 2,500 kilograms of sugarcane, in addition to over 250 truckloads of pineapple leaves.
Montri Todtane says the the Save Elephant Foundation’s effort currently supports the majority of elephants living in Phuket as well as several camps located in Phang Nga.
“A total of 252 elephants are now provided with supplementary food once a week, and we are happy to play a small part in coordinating the distribution of food to camps in need during this challenging time.”
