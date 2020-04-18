700,000 employees unemployed as more factories suspend production | The Thaiger

Last night in a special 10 minute broadcast on national TV PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that he will write an open letter to Thailand’s top 20 richest people to seek their assistance and help for the government and Thai citizens in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that he’s doing it to gather their input and ideas to ease the impact on the economy and seeking their advice as next week the government wants to finalise planning to relaunch and reboot the Thai economy.

Though the PM did not mention the top richest of Thailand by name, they include CP’s Chearavanont family, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathiwat family, Gulf Energy Development’s CEO Sarath Ratanavadi, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Bangkok Airways founder Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth, the Osathanugrah family, and BTS Group Holdings chairman Keeree Kanjanapas.

“The pandemic has become a deadly threat to people’s health and economic wellbeing.”

“PM Prayut commended all officers and volunteers for the contributions they have already made.

“But there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of ideas and resources as Thailand is doing very well in controlling the virus.”

The PM has also called on people to stand in unity with the government, without the division of colour, (referring to the red-yellow shirt divide in Thai politics).

Prime Minister Prayut told the public that he and the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre representatives will meet next week to discuss the possible loosening of restrictions and measures. The Public Health Ministry, related agencies and the private sectors are also working on the development of an exit strategy from the night-time curfew that will come to an end on April 30 and the number of confirmed infections stays below 100 per day.

Some people and agencies are even talking about the idea to reopen some businesses such as department stores and hair-dressing salons. The Public Health Ministry has come up with an exit strategy in which a Covid-19 safety certificate will be given to business owners who agree to strictly follow preventive measures and social-distancing protocols.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also issued six guidelines for countries preparing to ease lockdown restrictions.

SOURCE: The Nation / The Pattaya News