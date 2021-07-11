Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs

Today the public health department reported 9,539 new Covid infections & 86 coronavirus-related deaths. 103 of today’s cases were reported from the Thai prison system. Today’s numbers indicate a flattening of new infections but still much higher than the week before. Provincial totals published just after lunch time.

• The ministries of Public Health and Transport have prepared a 5,000-bed field hospital at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the new Satellite 1 building, a new terminal that hadn’t come into operation yet.

Patients with moderate and mild conditions will be treated on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building, while medical services and intensive care units will be on the 2nd floor. It’s expected that the new field hospital will be ready for operation next month.

The BMA will start to implement “home and community isolation” for asymptomatic Covid patients and people displaying mild symptoms. The first community isolation centre will be the Sri Sudaram Temple.

Home isolation is being implemented by 69 health service centres under the BMA, as well as 201 community health clinics affiliated with the National Health Security Office.

• The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon reports that 10 new infections were reported on the island yesterday, mostly from Thai people travelling over the land border at the top of the island from other regions. He revealed that one case of the Delta variant of Covid-19, known to be more contagious and reportedly resistant to the Sinovac vaccine, had been identified in the Phuket Sandbox many days ago. The infected person’s details were not revealed, but it was stated they have been receiving treatment in Phuket for the past 5 days.

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on