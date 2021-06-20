Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Today the public health department have announced 3,682 new infections of Covid-19 and 20 new deaths. 578 of today’s announced infections are from the Thai prison system. Today’s figures continue a slow rise in the daily case numbers over this week.
Notably, the worst outbreaks are still occurring around Bangkok and its adjacent suburbs. Also, the southern provinces are also registering a high number of new cases. Pattaya and Chon Buri registered 145 new cases yesterday, and Phuket, working towards being open for tourists on July 1, registered 5 more cases on Friday, 2 on Saturday. Neighbouring Phang Nga reported 30 cases on Friday.
More news below…
Here are the provincial totals from YESTERDAY (Sunday’s provincial report will be published around lunchtime).
• For Surat Thani province’s tourism reopening program (principally referring to the tourist islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao), tourists will only be allowed to stay at hotels or resorts with alternative local quarantine (ALQ) services.
“Travellers will be allowed to leave their rooms, but must remain on their hotel premises for the first 3 days of their 14-day quarantine period, before they are allowed to travel to areas designated as a tourism “sandbox” on Koh Samui for the following 4 days.”
• The government is targeting an aggressive roll out for the capital and surrounding provinces during July. CCSA Spokesman Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin says… “elderly people and those with chronic illnesses, who have already registered for vaccination via the Mor Prom platform, will be the first to receive them”.
“Bangkok will get at least 2.5 million doses and Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Phuket are also being given priority, getting about 30% of the 10 million doses.”
“The next priority will be the 23 provinces bordering neighboring countries or which are maximum Covid-19 control zones. They will receive 2.5 million doses. The other 49 provinces will receive 3.5 million doses, or about 70,000 doses each.”
• More estimates released yesterday by Phuket’s governor, based on figures from the TAT.
“July 1 is expected to draw more than 600,000 foreign and local tourists to the resort island.”
Governor Narong says the Tourism Authority of Thailand predicted about 129,000 foreign tourist arrivals and 500,000 Thais will visit Phuket between July and September.
SOURCES: FRB | NBT
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man returns lost parakeet, gets rewarded with BBQ
Thai Lion predicts football matches, other abilities currently unknown
Reopening details for Phuket, Samui and beyond laid out
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Multiple Chiang Rai schools to close after infections found
Woman falls off building on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,682 new infections and 20 covid-related deaths
Dole pineapple factory has 34 new Covid-19 cases, 413 total
Chinese Sinovac vaccine debuts in Singapore to high demand
Drug smuggler caught in Kalasin with 300 kg of marijuana
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
Gender Health Clinic opens in Bangkok for transgender needs
30 million baht added to vaccine side effects compensation fund
Plan for 16-week gap between AstraZeneca vaccines dropped
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats2 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Chon Buri2 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Recent comments: