Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results

Anukul

Published 

43 mins ago

 on 

Chinese citizens in Russia caught forging Covid-19 results | The Thaiger
Chinese nationals are generally required to present negative coronavirus test results in order to board flights back to China. PHOTO: Artyom Ivanov / TASS
    • follow us in feedly

The Chinese Embassy in Moscow has caught several of its citizens trying to forge Covid-19 test results in order to be allowed to fly back to China. But the numbers of those producing counterfeit tests is unclear and the embassy has not revealed what cities or areas of Russia the hopeful returnees were residing. It is also unclear how many of those who produced fake test results were indeed infected.

China requires returnees to take nucleic acid test results within five days of flying from Russia to China and the embassy has already issued a similar warning in May.

The embassy scolded the lawbreakers saying they were causing “great harm” to others and undermining the government’s work to control the outbreak. It also said those who were found to be breaking the law will face legal responsibilities.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Russia temporarily blocked Chinese nationals from entering in February. China also tightened security at its border with Russia to prevent more cases from being imported.

Russia began registering its first coronavirus cases in early March and has since confirmed almost 607,000 infections, the third-most on the planet. China, however, has recently appeared to successfully battle the virus except for the recent news of another outbreak in Beijing.

SOURCE: The Moscow Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Anukul

My name is Anukul, I a writer for the Thaiger, I specialise in translation articles and social media, and assisting with our video production. I previously worked at Phuket Gazette and attended BIS international school in Phuket.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns?

Anukul

Published

10 seconds ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns? | The Thaiger
The Guinness returned to the brewery is also being used to make a bio-gas. PHOTO: Sky News

Humans aren’t the only ones who become merrier when drinking Guinness, as apparently Christmas trees also enjoy the occasional splurge, and have been used to soak up the leftovers thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed on many bars and pubs.

The thousands of pints of Guinness that weren’t drunk during the Covid-19 lockdown are being used to fertilise Christmas trees instead, with many pubs and restaurants across Ireland and Great Britain having to return their undrunk Guinness to the brewery.

Guinness’s flagship brewery at St James’s Gate in Dublin usually produces 720 million litres a year but had to scale back its production once the pandemic hit. The extra supply is also being used to create biogas, which Guinness leaders say could power the brewery in the future.

While the brewery produced solely canned products for supermarkets during the lockdown, the focus has reportedly shifted back to draft pints.

What happens to leftover Guinness from Covid-19 lockdowns? | News by The Thaiger

Operations at St James’s Gate in Dublin were at their lowest since 1916 during lockdown. PHOTO: Sky News

SOURCE: Sky News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Business

Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Thai exports hit new low, pandemic to blame | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Thailand’s exports have dropped drastically and the Thai Ministry of Commerce blames the coronavirus pandemic for the low levels and the shrinking supply and demand market. In a report released yesterday, exports for May are the lowest they’ve been in 4 years.

Worldwide lockdowns have caused production in Thailand to take a plunge, according to the director-general of the commerce ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, Pimchanok Vonkorpon. On the flip side, exports of farm products and food actually grew by 22%.

“The export value in May was recorded at 16.8 billion US dollars, down 22.50% year-on-year, and the import value was at 13.58 billion U.S. dollars, down by 34.4%.” The report says that in the year’s first 5 months, overall Thai exports dropped down 3.7% year-on-year and imports decreased by 11.6% year-on-year.

SOURCE: Xinhua

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Australia reports largest rise of Covid-19 in two months

Anukul

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Australia reports largest rise of Covid-19 in two months | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Zawya

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria has deployed ambulances and mobile test centres after recording the largest rise of daily Covid-19 infections in two months. 33 people have reportedly tested positive in the southern state for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double digit new cases.

Desperate to contain the outbreak, authorities are beginning a testing blitz across the worst effected suburbs and using the military to aid in quarantine operations. The surge in new cases comes just weeks after Australia began easing social distancing measures, with authorities saying the increase is due to large family get-togethers featuring people with mild symptoms.

However, Australia’s PM says states must reopen their economies and assured that safeguards are in place to prevent the spread of the virus from becoming out of control. The country has committed to removing social distancing measures by the end of July, but authority has been given to each state to determine how and when the easings take place.

Australia has recorded around 7,500 infections with 104 deaths-with international borders still remaining closed.

SOURCE: The Jakarta Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending