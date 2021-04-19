Australia and New Zealand welcome the first passengers in the southern travel bubble | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Australia and New Zealand welcome the first passengers in the southern travel bubble
Whilst travel bubbles remain a bureaucratic nightmare for most SE Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand have opened their first green lanes since April last year, nearly 400 days. For the two countries it allows family and friends to re-unite. For New Zealand it opens the gates for its largest chunk of tourists. In 2019 some 1.5 million tourists visited New Zealand from Australia.
The first flights landed this morning taking advantage of the quarantine-free travel bubble between the 2 countries.
The arrangement means that passengers can fly across the Tasman Sea without going through the mandatory Covid quarantine when they arrive at either end of their journey.
The New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern hailed the success of the 2 countries in coming to grips with Covid-19 and somewhat containing the spread of the virus, allowing the travel corridor to open today.
Australia is home to hundreds of thousands of New Zealand expats who regularly shuffled across the Tasman Sea on the 3 hour flights. Both Air New Zealand and Qantas were scheduling flights for the tentative re-opening to travel.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Deputy PM Michael McCormack says the Oz government remains in active discussions with Singapore as it looks to create another quarantine-free travel bubble.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, is effective in protecting recipients against the virus. Dr. Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Science was responding to a claim on social media from a man who says he took a rapid test after receiving the CoronaVac vaccine and it showed he’d developed no immunity whatsoever. Supakit says rapid tests would not pick up on immunity levels and that vaccinated people who want to check they’re protected should only do so through standard laboratory tests.
“The immunity develops 2 weeks after you have had your shots. However, the level of immunity differs based on the virus variants. I am not surprised to see that the rapid test could not detect the immunity because it couldn’t reach the point where the immunity is found, which is spike protein. It needs to be done under standard laboratory conditions with a proven method.”
According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Supakit says he himself received the Chinese vaccine in February and developed immunity 2 weeks later. He adds that the Sinovac jab offers a level of immunity of 114 against the original Covid-19 strain, but that drops to less than half against the mutated strain now spreading in Thailand.
Further research into CoronaVac’s efficacy in Chile indicates a near 48% increase in immunity 14 days after the second dose has been administered, but that increases to over 95% after 70 days. According to the Chilean research, the vaccine is 67% effective against symptomatic infection and 80% effective at preventing death.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says he’s confident case numbers will begin to drop over the next 2 weeks, if people adhere to the government’s disease prevention measures, which include a ban on mass gatherings. Pubs, clubs, and other nightlife venues around the country have also been ordered to close, with a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
World
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Doctors in India are reporting a worrying rise in the number of young patients being hospitalised with severe Covid-19 symptoms. One medical practitioner in the western state of Gujarat says more young people are developing serious symptoms affecting their lungs, hearts and kidneys, with one hospital opening the state’s first paediatric Covid-19 ward. Other states are reporting a similar increase in severe symptoms among the younger population.
A new wave of infections has struck India, just as the country thought the worst was over and had begun to roll out vaccines. It has now recorded 1 million positive cases in a nation of 1.3 billion people. Despite this, hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the recent Kumbh Mela religious festival, with social distancing and face masks dispensed with. There were similar scenes at election rallies.
According to an AFP report in Thai PBS World, doctors in India are warning of a steep rise in infections among the younger generation. Around 35% of India’s population is under the age of 65 and Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of New Delhi says around 65% of new Covid cases are in patients under the age of 45. Khusrav Bajan, a hospital consultant in Mumbai, has also expressed concern at the number of children being admitted
“We are also seeing children under the ages of 12 and 15 being admitted with symptoms in the second wave. Last year there were practically no children.”
Meanwhile, in India’s own “Silicon Valley”, Bangalore, 58% of Covid-19 infections in early April were in people under the age of 40, a 46% increase compared to last year. Tanu Dogra, a 28 year old book publicist in New Delhi, spent a week in bed after testing positive for the virus last month.
“I haven’t seen such a rise in cases in the last 1 year as I’ve seen in the last 1 week. Everybody on my timeline, on my WhatsApp, is frantically messaging each other because they’ve all tested positive.”
Medical professionals are critical of the slow vaccination rollout in India, with jabs currently limited for those over the age of 45. They are calling for inoculation to be extended to everyone, with many young people saying they feel exposed in the workplace, but have no choice, as the sole earners for their families.
Venkat Ramesh, a specialist in infectious diseases in the southern city of Hyderabad, feels the worst is yet to come.
“When I speak to my colleagues in major metropolitan cities across India, they have numerous calls from patients trying to find a bed. I’m quite afraid for the next month. Given the rapidity of the rise in cases, it is certainly worrying.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government urges people to work from home where possible
The government is calling on all employers whose staff can work from home to implement such measures immediately, as new Covid-19 infections hit another record high. Yesterday, the Kingdom reported 1,767 new infections and 2 additional deaths, taking the death toll to 101. There are 28 patients on ventilators. According to a Bangkok Post report, Taweesilp Visanuyothin from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says recent data shows growing clusters of infection at work places.
One such cluster has been reported at a school in the central province of Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. 32 people have tested positive after 2 foreign teachers returned from a trip to Phuket between April 2 and 4, where they frequented a number of nightlife venues. After they returned to Bangkok, they resumed work at the school. supervising exams between April 5 and 8. On April 8, they attended a party in the evening and tested positive for the virus the next day. 23 students have also tested positive, along with 4 of their relatives.
Other clusters include 23 infections at a private firm in Chon Buri and 8 at an electricity authority office in the north-eastern province of Udon Thani. Taweesilp says the rise in infections in work environments indicates the need for people to work from home where possible.
“This is the reason the CCSA is asking for your cooperation to step up work-from-home measures. Companies which have reported cluster infections, if you can allow your employees to work from home, please do so.”
He adds that the Health Ministry is addressing the long waitlist for hospital beds in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. The head of the Department of Medical Services, Somsak Akksilp, is acting as coordinator between hospitals and those running field hospitals, such as the Thai army. Covid-19 patients still waiting to be admitted to hospital are urged to comply with disease prevention measures and self-isolate with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control echoes the call for home working measures to be implemented wherever possible following the long Songkran holiday. Tens of thousands of people travelled across the country over the course of the holiday, but Opas says if home working can be implemented and the public cooperates with disease prevention measures, new infections should drop over the next 2 weeks.
“We’re concerned about community transmission in schools and workplaces. The work-from-home policy is important as we expect people to return to work on Monday. Please avoid gatherings, sharing of items and eating together.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
