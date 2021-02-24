AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is also set to arrive in Thailand today | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is also set to arrive in Thailand today
While news has been focused on today’s arrival of China’s Sinovac vaccine, it’s now being reported that 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will also arrive in Thailand today. The vaccines will be distributed to 13 provinces, including 9 that are considered the “highest risk” of Covid-19 infection as well as 4 popular tourist destinations that are of “economic significance” such as Phuket and Chiang Mai.
The delivery of the Sinovac vaccine was widely publicised in Thailand. The public health minister posted photos of the packages throughout the delivery process. The government even held a special event called “Covid vaccines, restoring the Thai smile” where they formally accepted the first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand. The Bangkok Post says officials did not specify how many Sinovac doses were shipped, but in earlier reports, the government said they planned for 200,000 doses in the first round.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will be injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than the Sinovac vaccine due to his age. A doctor recently warned that the Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy and safety has not been tested in those over 60. Prayut says the 200,000 doses from Sinovac will be given to priority groups within the next 3 days. In previous reports, people over 60 years old in high risk areas were included in the first phase of injections.
Prayut will be the first in the country to get injected with the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
“It’s important that Gen Prayut takes the first Covid-19 vaccine shot because he is the country’s leader. There will naturally be a risk assessment process by the Department of Disease Control, which is an internationally accepted standard procedure.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 4 of Thailand’s major tourism destinations are to be prioritised in the distribution of vaccines. They are Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani. In addition, a further 9 provinces with significant infection numbers are being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses arriving in the Kingdom today.
Taweesin Visanuyothin from the CCSA says 70,000 doses will go to the hard-hit “highest control” area of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second outbreak began late last year. 8,000 doses are being set aside for medical officials in the central province, along with 6,000 for frontline healthcare workers, 46,000 doses for seriously ill patients, and 10,000 doses for migrant workers and local residents.
Another 105,000 doses will be distributed to similar groups in Bangkok, in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan, and in the western province of Ratchaburi and the Mae Sot district of Tak.
The Pattaya News reports that 14,700 doses will be sent to 4 major tourist destinations, with 4,700 going to the eastern province of Chon Buri, 4,000 to the southern island of Phuket, 3,500 to the northern province of Chiang Mai, and 2,500 going to the island of Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
In the case of the vaccines going to tourism spots, it is not yet known which groups will be vaccinated first, with that decision being left to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and other related authorities.
Meanwhile, the CCSA says other plans for the 4 tourism destinations are being considered, including the possibility of “area quarantine”, which would allow vaccinated foreign arrivals to remain within certain boundaries during their quarantine period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for a vaccine passport policy for vaccinated visitors, while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government may consider lifting quarantine restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister says PM will get AstraZeneca vaccine, too old for Sinovac
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially first in line for China’s Sinovac vaccine, which just arrived in Thailand today, but Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul now says the the prime minister will be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. Apparently, 66 year old Prayut is too old to get the Chinese-made vaccine.
“It’s important that General Prayut take the first Covid-19 vaccine shot because he is the country’s leader. There will naturally be a risk-assessment process by the Disease Control Department, which is an internationally accepted standard procedure. But it’s not discrimination.”
Prayut had been expected to take the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, but it has only been tested on people in the 18 – 59 age group. The vaccine’s efficacy and safety have not been tested in those over 60. Anutin says Prayut is too old and will instead be inoculated with the AstraZeneca jab.
“Prayut will receive the vaccine with no age restrictions – AstraZeneca. The director of the National Vaccine Institute has procured them. The date has not been set yet for the shot, but the prime minister will be able to perform his duty normally after taking it.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin confirmed yesterday that 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in the Kingdom today, alongside an unknown number of Sinovac doses. It had been thought that only the Chinese vaccine was on its way.
Anutin says the dosage intervals for the Sinovac vaccine are 14 – 28 days and 6 weeks for AstraZeneca. It’s understood inoculation will be carried out at medical facilities, with recipients having to wait 30 minutes to ensure there are no adverse side-effects.
Siam Bioscience has signed a technology transfer agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine locally. 26 million doses are expected to be available between June and August, with a further 35 million made available between September and December.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will consider waiving the mandatory 14-day quarantine for tourists with proof of Covid-19 vaccination. For months now, the government has stuck to its stance that vaccinated foreign arrivals would still need to be quarantined, given that it’s too early to say if vaccines prevent transmission. But with industry leaders warning that the economy is on the brink of collapse, the only hope appears to be reviving the tourism sector, a major economic contributor prior to Covid-19.
According to a Bloomberg News report, the central bank says the uncertainty facing the tourism sector is a major threat to medium term economic growth. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput says it would be very difficult for the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels without the return of international tourism.
Nattaporn Triratanasirikul from the Kasikorn Research Centre has welcomed the PM’s announcement.
“If this goes ahead as planned, it will be a big boost to tourism and economy. There is still a very high uncertainty on the economic outlook this year, pending all the issues related to the outbreak from local infections, vaccine rollouts and border reopening plan.”
Tourism officials have been pushing for Thailand to introduce a vaccine passport policy that would allow tourists to return from countries where mass vaccination programmes are now underway.
Meanwhile, Thailand takes delivery of its first doses of Covid-19 jabs today, with the arrival of both the Chinese Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines. The national inoculation programme is expected to get underway next week, with frontline medical workers and other vulnerable groups first in line.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be manufactured locally by Siam Bioscience, with production expected to begin in June. The government says vaccines from other manufacturers may also be registered for use in the Kingdom, with private hospitals allowed to administer them. The PM says a number of other manufacturers have expressed interest in having their vaccines approved for use in the Kingdom.
“Many companies have shown interest to register but their documents are not completed yet. It is good that we will have more vaccines than the 65 million doses planned by the government now.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg News | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Vaccines have arrived, roll out from Monday | Feb 24
Phuket police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting and critically injuring a noodle vendor
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is also set to arrive in Thailand today
Thai Vietjet resumes Phuket-Chiang Rai flights, launches promotion on air fare
Thai temple tour, via a jet ski on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya | VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Thai Airways president says “no,” they’re not buying more airplanes in 2025
Pro-democracy activists rally against corrupt police promotion system
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
Health Minister says PM will get AstraZeneca vaccine, too old for Sinovac
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
- Crime3 days ago
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
- Thailand3 days ago
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
EdwardV
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:23 pm
Lucky for the Prime Minister the AZ showed up unexpectedly. Otherwise he would have been been force to take the Chinese vaccine as the first person jabbed. Funny how those kinds of things happen to those in power.
Graham Walker
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:49 pm
Yeah very lucky, must have had something to do with his lucky amulet ?
Mind you with such small deliveries of the vaccine it’s going to take an awful long time to get anywhere near the population injected so that things can get back to normal, that of course is if there will be a normal again.