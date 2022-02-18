Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Anutin says government needs to balance public health needs with economic recovery
Thailand’s Public Health Minister says the country needs to balance economic recovery with the need to protect public health. Anutin Charnvirakul was addressing a Bangkok Post conference yesterday when he said striking the right balance is a priority for the government.
Covid-19 infection numbers are currently soaring as a result of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, but Anutin expects the infection rate to start dropping soon. Once that happens, he says the government will review measures, taking into account the Covid situation globally.
“After the Omicron infections reach their peak and case numbers drop, with more international travellers, Thailand will devise measures to suit the changing global situation. We will find a balance between public health safety and pursuing economic recovery.”
The health minister went on to say Thailand should view the Omicron variant as an opportunity, given that it is far less severe than its predecessor, Delta.
“We should change the way we look at the crisis. Instead of seeing ourselves struggling to overcome it, we should find or create an opportunity in the crisis. With our experience in dealing with the outbreak last year, we can also handle Omicron very well.”
Anutin went on to point out that most deaths in Omicron patients were the result of other health conditions or because they were unvaccinated. He says there are still enough hospital beds to accommodate those who are seriously ill, while asymptomatic patients or those with only mild symptoms can self-isolate at home. The health minister also urged those who have not yet been inoculated against Covid-19 to get vaccinated.
“There are now enough vaccines to administer booster shots for all Thais and foreign expatriates. More than 120 million vaccine doses have been administered to Thais and expatriates. Some 75% of the population received their first shots, and 26% got their booster shots. About 90 million more vaccine doses will be procured this year.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Deputy PM says foreigners should be encouraged to say “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”
Firefighters rescue woman from burning coffee shop in Phuket
Thai durian farmers prepare to face China’s zero-Covid-19 policy at the border, again
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Public Health Ministry opens sexual health centre in Bang Rak, Bangkok
Thai government may evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid tensions with Russia
More than 100 monkeys tied in bags, trapped in cages rescued from home
Foreigners willing to invest 30 million baht can now get a work permit with Elite Card
Move Forward MP accuses government of hiding spread of African Swine Fever
Anutin says government needs to balance public health needs with economic recovery
Thailand News Update | Test & Go Improvements, Live Chat Function Added
Tourism operators submit letter to PM calling for all entry restrictions to be lifted
New Visa for foreigners to work in Thailand I GMT
Thailand’s hotel operators call for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped
Former Goldman partner says greed, ambition motivated bribery for 1MDB fund
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with accuser in New York, Queen to help pay
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Thailand News Update | Scamming expats in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Crime4 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Crime3 days ago
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
- Cambodia3 days ago
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
- Thailand1 day ago
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
- Guides4 days ago
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok to be officially named “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”
Recent comments: