710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Ex-deputy commerce minister and 5 accomplices face 10 charges in murder trial
In a case which has shocked the nation, former deputy commerce minister, MP and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn and 5 accomplices, accused of involvement in the murder of a senior Bangkok judge’s brother, have been slapped with 10 separate charges.
The Crime Suppression Division commander Jiraphop Phuridet says the accused are charged with: premeditated murder; detention; detention causing death; acting against another person’s will; acting against a government official’s will; criminal association; hiding a body; attempting to eliminate a body; acting as government officials and wearing official uniforms without authorisation.
Banyin has denied all charges and will give testimony at trial, but one of the alleged offenders has reportedly confessed to burning the body and hiding body parts in different spots. The others continue to deny the crimes.
Regarding Banyin’s associates, Jiraphop says there is no evidence that they were involved with the murder.
Police are confident of the evidence they have gathered from six alleged offenders, 111 witnesses, and 4,259 pages of documents that they found, despite the accused denying the charges.
Banyin is accused in 4 separate cases involving document falsification to transfer shares, murder using a car, money laundering and the murder of the brother of the judge hearing the forgery case.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
77 year old woman falls to her death in Bangkok
An elderly woman fell to her death from a tenth floor condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district yesterday morning, after a worried relative took her in to keep her safe from Covid-19. Police say 77 year old Surinee Dokkaew was found dead at about 6am on the ground at the base of the 15 storey building on Chaeng Wattana Road.
She was neatly dressed in a light blue khor krachao shirt (a round-neck sleeveless shirt) and black trousers, according to Thai media.
Police went to the room she was staying in on the 10th floor, and found a plastic chair near the window.
Relatives told police she had no husband and stayed alone at her house. A worried granddaughter took her in at her condo room to keep her free the coronavirus.
Yesterday morning, the granddaughter went out, leaving the woman alone in the condo. A tenant in a building opposite reported seeing the woman sitting on the edge of the open window, swinging her legs before falling to her death.
Police say it appears the woman committed suicide, possibly because she was stressed by events. They are questioning relatives to learn more.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Bangkok immigration police nab Chinese loan sharks
Bangkok immigration police have arrested 5 organisers and 73 employees at a building in Chom Thong district today, where alleged Chinese loan sharks were running an illegal finance firm. The company, “Thai Luck Trade” extended loans at interest rates far higher than the limit under Thai law.
The company was registered as a merchant dealing in glasses, watches and cameras but they secretly developed applications with names like “Cash Home” and “Take Money Quick,” which were downloaded over 100,000 times to extend loans of between 2,000 to 20,000 baht, and required customers to pay 42% of the loan amount as a “registration fee.”
An interest rate at 0.05% per cent per day was charged, and repayment had to be within 7 days or customers would be charged 5% of the loan amount per day. In effect, borrowers from Thai Luck paid an interest of 18% to 600% per cent per year. If they were unable to pay, the company sent their “men” to their homes.
The company’s accounts showed that it had 200 million baht in circulating funds and had more than 20,000 customers.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Samui singled out for community donation efforts
Prachinburi police chief updates the case of murdered German man
Former Garuda Indonesia CEO jailed over aircraft engine rort
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma
Government panel predicts 12-18 more months of pandemic-related pain
Vale Ken Chung, Koh Samui hotelier and former Honorary Consul dies
South Korean man found dead in Chiang Mai, cause of death unknown
5 charged over murder of Burmese man in Chiang Rai
6 police in Samut Prakarn accused of multiple kidnappings and extortion
Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Issan bricklayer arrested for allegedly murdering wife, hiding her body in concrete pipe
Chon Buri discharges last Covid-19 patient, now a “white zone”
Provinces ordered to establish Covid-19 operations centres
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions
Thousands queue outside Finance Ministry for relief cheques
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
More Thai airports open for special international flights
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
Government health official warns of near-certainty of “second wave” of Covid-19
PM seeks compensation packages for tourism operators
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
- Business3 days ago
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
- North East2 days ago
Unqualified Kalasin rescue volunteer criticised for his handling of crash victim – VIDEO
- Coronavirus Age3 days ago
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases for fourth day, one new death
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
UK now second only to the US in reported Covid-19 deaths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Are businesses applying the Thai government hygiene standards?
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
People returning from Phuket to Krabi greeted with 14 day quarantine