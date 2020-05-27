5 Thai students test positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 Thai students test positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia
5 students, who returned to Thailand from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia, have now been confirmed as being infected with the Covid-19 virus. The students are part of a group of 39 returning citizens who arrived back in the country via the Padang Besar road checkpoint at the Malaysian border.
All 39 are reported to be in mandatory state quarantine at hospitals in the southern provinces of Songkhla, Yala and Pattani. While most are students who were studying under scholarships provided by the government of Saudi Arabia, Thai PBS World reports that 2 of the repatriates are a woman and her 14 month old baby.
A further 6 Thai nationals attempting to return from Saudi Arabia failed the health checks and were refused permission to travel. Thailand has strict fit-to-travel documentation required for all Thai citizens returning to the Kingdom. They are also required to go into mandatory 14 day quarantine when they arrive, no matter where they are returning from.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 9 new cases, all imported (May 27)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 9 new cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s daily press briefing. All 9 were ‘imported’ cases by Thai nationals returning from overseas, “bringing attention to the importance of the state quarantine process and border control”, according to CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Of the 9 cases, two recently returned from the US. The two males, aged 18 and 27, flew back on May 12 and were found to be infected yesterday, the last day of their state quarantine. Both were asymptomatic. 6 students, aged 23 – 33, returned from Saudi Arabia. They first flew to Malaysia and then transferred to the Padang Besar border checkpoint. Officials of both countries suspect that the checkpoint is now a Covid-19 hotspot and should be closed for sanitation. 4 of the patients had high fever and cough, while two were asymptomatic.
A 34 year old masseur returned from Qatar on Friday with a high fever, coughing and no sense of smell during state quarantine. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Dr. Taweesin suggested Thai nationals in Malaysia hurry up if they want to return home as the checkpoint is likely to be temporarily closed soon.
All international arrivals are banned until at least the end of June, and borders are closed, with the exception of Thai Nationals returning from abroad. Every Thai national must go through a mandatory state quarantine of 14 days which includes Covid-19 testing.
The fact that all 9 cases are imported makes today the second day in a row without a new locally transmitted case. Thailand has had a total of 3,054 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak. 2,931 of the cases have fully recovered and been released with 2 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving the recovery rate at 96%.
There are 66 cases remaining in hospital under treatment nationwide, with the majority being imported cases according to CCSA officials.
No new deaths were reported today, leaving the nation toll at 57.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
As the severity of the current situation facing Thailand’s lucrative tourism industry starts to sink in, Kasikorn Bank Research Centre have released a report with some stark predictions.
Thailand’s tourism and hospitality industry faces losses of 1.69 trillion baht in 2020 and recovery “may not be clearly evident” next year. The report also foreshadows strict ‘new normal’ procedures as government measures will control the entry and exit of foreign tourists, actually all foreigners, to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19.
It has been clear, as restrictions continue whilst the number of new daily cases hovers in single-digits, that Thailand will paint itself as the zero-risk destination. Exactly how that may unfold, and the list of restrictions imposed, has not yet been announced. But the immigration doors are unlikely to be thrown open any times soon.
“Even in 2021, recovery will probably not return. Therefore it will be a difficult period for businesses in the chain of the tourism sector.”
“Until a vaccine is found, tourism and hospitality operators will need to adjust their services and the content they offer to ensure they deliver safe distancing and comply with strict health measures.”
The research paper goes through a number of other key points…
• Health regulations will dictate the travel experience
• Touch-points will have to be removed as much as possible
• Safe distancing will need to be practised at popular tourist spots as well as when travelling or staying in hotels or transferring to and from airports
Tour operators face the challenge of offering safe bus transportation throughout Thailand guaranteeing social distancing, which will be required on all transfers. This will increase the cost of transfers and tours, and more buses will be required to transfer tour groups.
For tour groups visiting water or theme parks, flower gardens and museums will need to be carefully managed to prevent further Covid-19 outbreaks.
Even on planes, the option to reduce passenger load, in efforts to impose socially-distant seating, will make it impossible for airlines to operate profitably unless air fares prices substantially increase.
The entire tourism supply chain will be radically different if the ‘risk-free’ Thailand model is to be rolled out effectively. The report suggests that hotels will be invited to join certification schemes.
Tourist-fed economies like Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui will be the hardest hit and have a number of years ahead with a long timeframe for recovery reaching beyond the end of next year.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 quarantined returnees confirmed with Covid-19 in Thailand (May 26)
Today, in the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press conference, Dr. Taweesilp confirmed 3 new cases of coronavirus in Thailand, of which all were recorded as quarantined overseas repatriates. This brings Thailand ‘s total of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 3,045. The death toll remains at 57 fatalities with no additional deaths reported today.
Dr. Taweesilp says from the new cases all 3 patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. They are all in quarantine and under supervision.
“The first case is a 51 year old Thai masseuse, who had previously returned from Russia on May 12 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She had no symptoms but tested positive for the disease yesterday.”
“The two others are Thai men who returned from Kuwait on May 24 after a business trip and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They were coughing and tested positive yesterday.”
Of the total accumulated cases, 2,929 have recovered, including 1 patient who was released in the past 24 hours and 59 patients remain in hospitals.
Dr Taweesilp said that, in the past 4 weeks, in most of the country (65 provinces), no new Covid-19 cases have been recorded.
“The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. Now we are heading towards the third stage of easing business and activity that were closed during lockdowns. It is likely to cover some higher-risk businesses and activities. They may resume with strict disease control measures.”
Chonburi, where Pattaya is located, has had no new confirmed cases in over a month. Phuket has also reported 0 new cases today but with 9 patients still receiving medical care.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat
Covid-19 update: 9 new cases, all imported (May 27)
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
4 new board members for THAI restructure, 1 has airline experience
Alleged drug runner busted with methamphetamines valued at 18 million baht
Unemployed elephants: Some return to the wild, others sent to work in logging business
5 Thai students test positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia
Dozens get hospitalised after eating raw meat salad
Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 26
Woman charged after abandoning cats at Wat Pho
UPDATE: ‘Bleach mum’ was the maternal mother of sick boy
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Pattaya massage shops petition government to be allowed to reopen
Thai car production hits 30 year low
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
State of emergency likely to remain through June
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand5 hours ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Economy2 days ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Business3 days ago
Thai Fruit Golden Month festivals to be held in 8 Chinese cities
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket chef hands out over 2,000 free meals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
- Business3 days ago
New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure
- Crime3 days ago
Chon Buri police hunting man for shooting ex’s new partner