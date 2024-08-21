Thailand Video News | Etihad Airways Introduces Luxurious Flatbeds to Phuket in 2025, Philippines to Host U.S. Visa Processing Center for Afghan Nationals

In today’s Thailand video news, Etihad Airways announces the introduction of flatbeds on its Phuket route, while Thai actor QP faces public outrage over a fatal jet ski incident. A foreign cyclist suffers serious injuries in Phuket following a taxi collision, and a Thai thief gets trapped between buildings during an escape attempt. In Pattaya, a drunken tourist allegedly assaults a German man and his Thai wife, and in Udon Thani, a foreign man compensates a Thai woman after a dispute involving barking dogs. On the international front, Australia and Indonesia sign a defence cooperation pact, the Philippines agrees to host a U.S. visa centre for Afghan nationals, and India and Malaysia strengthen trade and defence ties.

Etihad Airways will launch flights with luxurious flatbed business class seats on the Airbus A321LR between Abu Dhabi and Phuket starting August 2025. The route will feature three cabin classes, including first-class and business-class options. In addition, Etihad will increase its flight frequency to Thailand, aiming for 41 weekly flights by October 2024, including 20 to Phuket. The Boeing 787-9 will serve the route from November 2025 to March 2026, with the 787-10 rejoining in April 2026, solidifying Etihad’s dominance on the Thailand route.

Thai actor QP is facing public backlash after being involved in another fatal incident, a jet ski collision that resulted in two deaths. This follows a previous incident where QP caused a car accident, injuring a woman and damaging her motorcycle. The woman recently shared her story, revealing that QP initially offered compensation but later refused responsibility, leading to a court ruling that found him at fault. The recent jet ski accident has reignited concerns over QP’s reckless behaviour, prompting public calls for stricter regulations on watercraft operations.

A foreign cyclist in Phuket was severely injured after being hit by an airport taxi with a green registration plate on August 18. Photos from the scene show the cyclist being transported to a hospital, with his damaged bicycle nearby. The taxi driver was not present at the scene. The incident sparked concern among Thai netizens, who expressed their well-wishes for the cyclist and shared their own negative experiences with airport taxis in Phuket. Many noted that the area where the accident occurred is notorious for dangerous driving by taxi and minibus drivers.

A Thai thief attempted to escape after breaking into an abandoned bank in Kanchanaburi but ended up falling into a narrow 50-centimetre gap between two buildings. The 40-year-old man fled to the rooftops after spotting the police but misjudged a jump, leaving him injured and trapped. Rescuers from the Phithak Foundation were called to the scene, where they managed to pull him out after an hour. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be transferred to police custody once his condition improves.

In the early hours of August 20, 2024, a drunken foreign tourist allegedly attacked a 60-year-old German man, Ral Peter Mallon, and his 27-year-old Thai wife, Pornwin Ramakul, at the Gold Bar Beer on Pattaya Beach Road. The altercation left Mallon with a serious head injury requiring over nine stitches and Ramakul with a dental injury. The suspect, identified as “Michael,” refused to provide further details to the authorities and made offensive gestures during his arrest. Legal actions are pending as the victims recover.

In Udon Thani, a foreign man named Franz paid 1,500 baht to a Thai woman, Mod, after a dispute involving her barking dogs led him to crash his motorcycle into her fence and make offensive gestures. The incident, captured on video by Mod, showed Franz honking his horn and raising his middle finger at her. After Mod filed a police complaint, the Tourist Police intervened, leading to a negotiation where Franz initially offered 1,000 baht but settled on 1,500 baht. The two agreed to resolve their differences and promised to be good neighbours moving forward.

Australia and Indonesia have signed a treaty-level defence cooperation agreement, allowing their militaries to operate from each other’s countries. Announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto, the pact aims to bolster security and regional stability. The two nations, which share the world’s longest maritime boundary, already collaborate on various issues, including security and countering drug smuggling. The agreement reflects a deepening strategic trust between the neighbours, though Indonesia maintains its non-alignment policy, balancing relations with both China and the U.S.

The Philippines has agreed to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing centre for 150 to 300 Afghan nationals seeking resettlement in America. The arrangement, part of deepening ties between Manila and Washington under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will allow Afghans who worked with the U.S. government in Afghanistan to stay in the Philippines for up to 59 days while their special immigrant visas are processed. The U.S. will cover all costs, including housing and security. The agreement, which faced local concerns over security and legal issues, is pending final approval by Marcos.

India and Malaysia are resetting their relations, with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anwar Ibrahim agreeing to enhance trade, worker movement, and bilateral transactions using their own currencies. Relations, previously strained due to comments on Kashmir by Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, have improved under Anwar’s leadership. The countries elevated their partnership to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and are exploring cooperation in areas like semiconductors, AI, and defence. India will also make a one-time export of 200,000 metric tons of non-basmati rice to Malaysia, and they agreed on a framework to support Indian workers in Malaysia.