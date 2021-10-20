Connect with us

Thailand News Today

Thailand News Today | Pfizer vax for south, Test kit bundle bungle | October 20

https://youtu.be/q35qbUEMPSI
Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: Thailand’s southern region is demanding Pfizer vaccines to combat the most recent surge. Thailand approves the sale of a Chinese-made test kit that was pulled off the shelves in the US. Bangkok police say they have arrested a male music teacher over allegedly molesting young schoolboys.

