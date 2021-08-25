Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25

Thailand’s PM has ordered a full investigation into the apparent police killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan. Flights between Phuket and Koh Samui, that had originally been cancelled until the end of August, have now resumed. A 38 year old man was killed in a fire that broke out in his home in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. Thailand’s Health Department is ramping up screening measures and Covid-19 controls at wet markets across the country amid a rise in infections linked to the venues. Hosted by Jett Gunther

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on