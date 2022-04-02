Tourism
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
If the CCSA approves it, Thailand could have new entry rules starting on May 1. The new rules the Public Health Ministry plans to request are intended to revive the country’s crippled tourism economy,.
The country’s Tourism and Sports Minister has also stated that his ministry will ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to consider further easing entry rules, such as replacing on-arrival RT-PCR tests with simpler and quicker antigen tests.
The requests are in line with a previously published 4-step plan to reduce restrictions and paperwork up to July 1 this year. On May 1 the plan was to remove the PCR test on arrival, and the associated 1 might SHA+ hotel booking, and replace with an airport ATK 9Rapid Antigen Test), on arrival.
Yesterday was the first day that the pre-travel PCR test was scrapped from the Thailand Pass, although there are still some airlines that require a PCR test before you can get on their planes to travel, regardless of the Thailand Pass.
He says the ministry is proposing that Thailand Pass registration be scrapped from June 1 – that would be a full month earlier than the published 4-step reopening plan published in March.
The Tourism and Sports minister says test results would be certified, and visitors would be allowed freedom of movement instantly after getting a negative result at the airport, a major step forward from the current regime of testing.
The Tourism and Sports ministry estimates that at least 7 million foreign tourists will visit Thailand this year. It expects this will make Thailand 30% of the 3 trillion baht made in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit (in 2019 there were 39,600,000 international visitors to Thailand).
But some conditions must be met before Thailand can change its entry rules. The minister said daily infections must remain below 60,000, and fatalities under 100. The Public Health Ministry reports that Thailand had a near-record high of 28,029 infections today (similar to yesterday’s record 28,379 new cases), and 96 Covid-related deaths (yesterday was 92 deaths).
Thailand stopped requiring pre-travel PCR tests this week. All travellers – vaccinated and unvaccinated – no longer need to take the pre-departure test, but requirements after entry vary depending on the scheme. The Thai government is gradually easing entry requirements as the country prepares to transition from a pandemic to an endemic in the next several months. Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 an endemic by July 1, but the date could change if there is a spike in the infection rate following the Thai New Year, Songkran, on April 13.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man wins 18 million baht from lottery, plans to pay off debts
Thailand’s finance ministry closes 2 insurance firms, Covid-19 claims
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Thailand International Motor Expo 2022
American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud
Thai swimmer recovering after being ‘speared’ by Needlefish in Trat
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Will Smith steps down from the ‘Oscars’ Academy
Thailand News Today | Questions over accuracy of daily covid numbers
UKRAINE UPDATES: EU’s Metsola visits Kyiv; Russia blocks aid from Mariupol; Russian oil depot attacked
Villagers pay homage to giant mango in central Thailand
90 year old woman in Thailand dies from wasp attack
30,000 travellers entered Indonesia between January to February
9 of Thailand’s restaurants ranked on “Asia’s 50 Best” list, all in Bangkok
Cheers! Chiang Mai restaurants can now serve alcohol until 11pm
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for PCR testing on arrival to be dropped asap
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Hua Hin motorbike taxi driver shot to death after fight over foreign passenger
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s Tourism sector demands full reopening
Thai Airways finds new cash cow | GMT
Thai grandma praised as village’s top snake catcher, grabs pythons with her bare hands
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
Pattaya police raid karaoke bar, some partygoers also test positive for drugs
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
Doing it alone: Surin province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Top 5 Hotels to stay in Phuket in 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
- Destinations3 days ago
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
- Exclusive2 days ago
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
- Crime3 days ago
Taxi leaves passenger at petrol station, drives off with luggage, tourist’s passport
- Property4 days ago
Unsold properties saturate Thailand real estate market, may breach 1 trillion baht
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Mom requests to end senate probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
- Thailand1 day ago
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
Recent comments: