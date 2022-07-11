Travel
Top 5 destinations for a weekend trip near Bangkok in July (2022)
Are you tired of the city life in Bangkok? With several long weekends coming up soon, now is the perfect time to plan for a beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of the capital. Fortunately, there are numerous magical destinations around Bangkok to help you refresh during the long weekend. Whether you’re yearning for an adventure or you just want to relax, here are some of the best destinations for your perfect long weekend gataway.
2.5-hour drive away: Kanchanaburi – fascinating history and riverside scenery
Kanchanaburi is surrounded by mountains and forests and is lined by a stunning river. It’s also home to several national parks, including the stunning Erawan National Park. That’s why it’s the perfect destination for those needing some nature fix and relaxation. Want to stay directly on the river? The Float House River Kwai Resort offers luxurious floating villas, allowing you to feel closer to nature and wake up with the river right under your feet.
Due to its relaxing atmosphere, Kanchanaburi offers plenty of rejuvenation options. Take Dheva Mantra Resort and Spa, for example. In addition to its opulent accommodations, the resort’s Le Dheva Spa offers age-old Thai massage, herbal scrubs, and a range of other treatments for ultimate pampering.
History buffs will love Kanchanaburi since its home to Pak Prak Street and the Bridge on the River Kwai; both are famous for their historical importance. If you come to Kanchanaburi to immerse yourself in its history, the U Inchantree is the perfect hotel. Located only five minutes from the famous Bridge on the River Kwai, the building is dominated by an ancient “Inchantree.” Additionally, the room is designed in a rustic river lodge style.
2-hour drive away: Pattaya – Superb beaches and nightlife for all kinds of travellers
Although Pattaya’s nightlife has a pretty bad reputation, there’s nothing wrong with visiting the city to enjoy the party if that’s the kind of entertainment you’re looking for. The Hilton Pattaya is a beautiful hotel located in Pattaya Beach. It’s adjacent to Central Festival Pattaya shopping mall and only a few minutes away from Pattaya’s main nightlife venues like Walking Street. But once you step inside the hotel, you’ll feel a world away from the hustle and bustle. It truly offers the best of both worlds — frenetic nightlife and seaside relaxation.
If you prefer to stay away from the party, revel in luxurious comfort in Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. This idyllic resort is located in Na Jomtien, right in front of the beach. Laze around in the sun loungers lining the pool with a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other, or refresh your body with relaxing treatments in the spa. Dreaming of waking up to beautiful ocean vistas? Cape Dara Resort is another excellent option for your long weekend trip to Pattaya. The hotel is one of the few hotels in Thailand where every room has beautiful views in almost every direction. It also has a fully comprehensive Kids’ Club for parents travelling with kids.
3-hour drive away: Khao Yai – Adventure in a magical national park
Trade Bangkok’s dizzying city noise with the sound of the birds chirping and the wildlife singing amidst the lush green foliage of Khao Yai. Whether you want to watch animals in the wild, chase waterfalls, explore exotic plants, or trek nature trails, the Khao Yai National Park is the best destination for a refreshing and adventurous long weekend. After a long day of adventure in the national park, enjoy some R&R in the opulent Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai. With a combination of Tuscan architecture and a stunning mountainous backdrop, you can indulge in a castle-style experience. In addition to its beautifully decorated rooms, the resort also boasts a range of facilities, such as a golf course, spa, restaurant, and cafe.
Prefer to spend your long weekend with a staycation instead of exploring the national park? Book your stay at the Atta Lakeside Resort. You don’t have to leave the resort to enjoy Khao Yai’s natural beauty. Situated right by a beautiful lake, you can spend your days strolling along the lake, relaxing by the pool, sampling delicious food in the on-site restaurant, or even lying in bed while admiring the views.
Another quiet hotel in Khao Yai to consider is Muthi Maya. This hotel is especially perfect for a romantic long weekend getaway. Designed in harmony with the forest and surrounding mountains, it’s a glamorous oasis of serenity where you and your special someone can reconnect with your inner selves and rekindle the romance in your relationship.
3-hour drive away: Hua Hin – Idyllic destination with incredible attractions
With lavish resorts, delectable cuisines, magnificent beaches, and plenty of attractions, Hua Hin is a tourist’s paradise and a great place to spend your long weekend. For those who want to take advantage of Hua Hin’s tropical coastline, the SO/ Sofitel Hua Hin can be the perfect option. Every weekend, the hotel offers an actual local fisherman market experience in a unique setup. Meet the local fishers, select your favourite seafood, and let their talented chef cook it for you!
Are you a golf enthusiast? Hua Hin is the best place to be for you! Stay at the beautiful Hyatt Regency Hua Hin for a perfect golfing weekend. The resort is famous for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, and royal legacy. But even if you don’t want to golf, the hotel is perfect for a long weekend gateway. It has everything from a spa and pool to an on-site restaurant and spectacular views.
For those looking for romance, revival, and recreation, the V Villas Hua Hin – MGallery should be your top choice. Indulge in ultimate luxury in its private villas, which come with butler service and a scenic design. When it’s time to refresh your body, head to the blissful V spa or have an enchanting dining experience at the Villazzo Restaurant.
2-hour drive away: Sri Racha – Underrated coastal town offering exciting sights
The name ‘Sriracha’ is world-famous thanks to the popular hot sauce. However, the lovely Sri Racha seaside town is still largely overlooked as a holiday destination. The town boasts a number of exciting spots to visit for an unforgettable long weekend. One of the best places to stay if you want to explore the gems of Sri Racha is the Oakwood Hotel and Residence. It’s surrounded by famous attractions like Koh Si Chang, Koh Loi, and the SriRacha Glass Sky Bridge.
If Ko Si Chang is the highlight of your long weekend trip to Sri Racha, Cape Racha Sriracha is an ideal point of departure. Indulge in unmatched relaxation in the hotel’s Jacuzzi and spa centre after a full day of exploring the beautiful island. Since the hotel is located only 15 minutes away from the Koh Loy pier, you can rest and relax as soon as you hop off the boat from the island.
Sri Racha is often called the ‘Little Osaka,’ and it features some exciting attractions in the Japanese theme, such as the J-Park Nihon Mura mall. If you’re planning to visit this mall, the best hotel to stay at is the Arize Hotel Sri Racha. Not only does the hotel offer amazing views of the ocean, but it’s close to the Japanese-style mall and other attractions like the Sriracha Tiger Zoo.
So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your long weekend now, book your stay, and get ready to fill your eyes, heart, and soul with mesmerising sights and exhilarating activities.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
“Keep Austin Weird Keep Thailand Thai” | Thaiger Bites
Thailand will produce 25 billion baht of hemp in 5 years
Weather warning in Patong urges people not to go swimming
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Driver critical after collision involving 5 vehicles in Phuket
Top 5 destinations for a weekend trip near Bangkok in July (2022)
Chatuchak Market revitalisation planned by BMA and SRT
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated #1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
BA.2.75 Omicron sub-variant causing “concern” for authorities in SE Asia
Father & 7 year old son shot as gang warfare erupts in Pattaya
Woman’s corpse “naked and covered in bite marks” found in northeast Thailand
Khao San scam: tourists forced to pay for returning lost wallet
Driver allegedly drunk in fatal car crash in Pattaya
Singaporean robbed of 4.5 million baht and his Porsche in Bangkok
Soggy pizza and long hours of waiting – four years since the Tham Luang cave rescue
Thailand happy to be pawn in US, China economic war
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
Thailand News Today | Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
Renowned economist says Covid-19 was born in US bio-lab
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
Foreigners may have to pay more for hotels than Thais
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
Indian man arrested for tearing out passport pages to hide Thai trip
- Best of4 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
- Tourism4 days ago
Thai tourist visa fees might be suspended until the end of 2022
- Road deaths3 days ago
Norwegian man drives into ravine in southern Thailand, 1 killed & 5 injured
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Corrupt Thai tourist cop and friend caught in police sting
- Road deaths4 days ago
Young Frenchman dies in motorbike accident in central Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Thai man appeals to robbers to stop as he has nothing left
Recent comments: