Connect with us

Travel

Travel Guide: To tip or not to tip when travelling in Thailand?

Pete

Published

 on 

Tipping in Thailand | Photo via Unsplash

Tipping can be expressed in a variety of ways depending on where you are. While it’s not considered standard in Thailand, it is happily accepted. But it’s not as simple as tipping a portion of your check. There are some scenarios where tipping is appropriate and others where it’s not.

The tipping culture varies heavily depending on where you eat. The higher up the chain you go, the more common tipping becomes. This makes sense because those who dine at more pricey restaurants are much more likely to be able to pay a tip. So to tip or not to tip — that is the question. Keep reading to find out if, when and where you should leave a little change on the table while travelling in the Land of Smiles…

Street food vendors
To begin with, Thais don’t usually tip at street food vendors. It’s just not in the nature of those locations. If you decide to eat street food and tell the seller to keep the money, some vendors would insist of giving the change back. But most will appreciate your kind gesture.

The order is commonly done verbally, and any change owed is pulled from the cook’s apron. If you ordered a few meals or more, they may have someone staffing the tables who will write up a receipt. In that case, you may choose to tip if you wish.

It’s always a good idea to do what the locals do, and you’re unlikely to see a native tipping a street food place, so don’t be too concerned.

Everyday restaurants
This is where the ordinary middle-class person would eat, and a 20-50 baht tip on a 300-700 baht meal would be the standard rate.

Believe it or not, not everyone tips, and most don’t intend to. It’s more a case of getting the change from the waitress and choosing to leave it, because it looks cheap not to – and in Thailand, we always want to save a little face.

It’s important to remember that the staff in these places frequently work long hours with few breaks. If the meal costs 560 baht, then leaving 40 baht for them would be an ideal choice. It could also make a difference for them.

High-end restaurants
Most high-income Thais would tip at expensive or fine dining eateries, though not excessively. It’s likely they’d leave a 100 baht tip, though some would tip even more just to show that they can.

Clearly, the more expensive the restaurant, the more you should tip. When your total reaches at least a thousand baht, you can consider tipping 10% or more. Some places will have a service fee included in the bill, so keep an eye on the fine print of your bill.

Taxis
Restaurants aside, some locals do tip taxi drivers, whether it’s the official bright coloured ones or lowly Grab drivers. You don’t have to tip a lot; anything is appreciated. If the taxi ride costs 160 baht, for example, paying 200 baht would go a long way — especially during the pandemic when tourism is at an all-time low. And if you don’t have change to pay the exact amount shown on the metre, then don’t expect the taxi driver to give back a few small bills. Demanding that 20-40 baht is NOT a hill to die on.

Hotels
Concierge boys will gladly help you carry your bags to your room and they’ll almost never ask for a tip. But an extra pause at the door should indicate their expected appreciation in the form of 20-50 baht. Even a modest tip is enough to express your gratitude for their bearing the burden of your luggage up the stairs or on the elevator all the way to your door, after you arrive at the hotel sunburned, sweaty and with tired feet. Just make sure you have a few small bills in hand BEFORE you get to your room. A moment’s delay, and they’ll promptly disappear before you can say, “Thanks, Mate.”

To tip or not to tip?
While travellers are not expected to tip in Thailand, it’s usually greatly appreciated, especially during the pandemic economy, where giving a little extra goes a long way. It’s usually easy to travel through a place you may never return to without leaving a tip. But tipping will ensure you leave a favourable impression on the locals long after you’re gone. So take a moment to consider just how little money the tired staff at restaurants and hotels make, before you grab the change out of the tray.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    LoongFred
    2022-03-11 18:10
    29 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Tipping can be expressed in a variety of ways depending on where you are. While it’s not considered standard in Thailand, it is happily accepted. But it’s not as simple as tipping a portion of…
    image
    Shade_Wilder
    2022-03-11 18:50
    37 minutes ago, LoongFred said: Make sense. You don't need to tip at a street food or noodle shop. However, in nice places where many foreigners eat it pretty standard. Failure to tip separates foreigners and Thais that appreciate good…
    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand54 mins ago

      Thailand News Today | Travel rules to ease in Thailand? Prisoners drinking hand sanitiser
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Driver focused on GPS accidentally drives into canal in Korat
      Travel1 hour ago

      Travel Guide: To tip or not to tip when travelling in Thailand?
      Sponsored9 hours ago

      VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
      image
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thai citizens donate over 5 million baht to Ukraine
      Insurgency2 hours ago

      Prayut orders tight security amidst new Southern bomb attack
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Convenient Covid-19 testing – say hello to ATK vending machines
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Property2 hours ago

      Sansiri to launch 28 low-rise properties in 2022, bolstering ‘affordable’ housing in Thailand
      Phuket3 hours ago

      Phuket call centre for Russians and Ukrainians gets positive reviews
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Columbia Pictures Aquaverse water park to open in Chon Buri next month
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Tangmo saga continues, as key witness questions autopsy report
      Thailand3 hours ago

      PM Prayut to board first official flight to Yala’s new airport, chair opening ceremony
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Asian News Today | Concerns over North Korean missile tests
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Farmers sleep on the streets of Bangkok for 42 days calling for action on debt
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Health officials hurry to mail medicine to over 3,500 Bangkok Covid-19 patients
      Crime4 hours ago

      Man claiming to be Tokay gecko catcher allegedly kills 2 pet dogs, steals valuable rosewood house pillars
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending