Thai citizens donate over 5 million baht to Ukraine

Over 5 million baht has been donated by Thai citizens to help with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. As of yesterday, 5,306,750 baht had been collected by the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand, which has been transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine. The donations will help people affected by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The news follows yesterday’s donation of 2 million baht from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

If you would like to make a donation to help Ukraine, transfer to account number 911-3-00456-9 (Bangkok Bank).

SOURCE: Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand