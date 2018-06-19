Thai Life
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
PHOTO: worldatlas.com
If you’re British, where in the world is the riskiest place for you to visit? New research by Endsleigh Insurance Services has unveiled the world’s riskiest holiday destinations.
Thailand has been found to be the world’s riskiest holiday destination for British tourists, according to a new report. The report looked at data from 2017, ranking countries on where the most insurance claims were made and Thailand came out on top.
The report found that Thailand accounted for 23 percent of travel insurance claims made in 2017 – more than any other country.
Travel insurance claims included emergency medical expenses, damaged luggage and flight cancellations.
The article in the web portal mirror.co.uk reports that other countries to make the top 10 included the Chile, Spain, Germany and France. Of course it is worth noting that these are all firm favourite with visitors from around the world – therefore the sheer volume of visitors is likely to increase the chances of claims being made.
The report highlighted the importance of having valid travel insurance, with 71 percent of claims being for medical expenses.
The report also found that 48 percent of 15-24 year olds don’t even bother taking out travel insurance, while 25 percent incorrectly thought the British government would cover medical bills abroad.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Julia Alpan, head of marketing at Endsleigh said, “Thailand is a popular destination for holidaymakers and backpackers, so it’s no surprise to see it revealed as the most dangerous location in the world to visit.
“Travelling in a foreign country is exciting, but there can be risks involved, particularly when you’re not familiar with the destination.
“As well as staying safe, it’s important to do your research ahead of your trip to make sure you’re covered with the correct travel insurance.
“Your insurance company will be able to provide you with full details of what you will and won’t be covered for on your policy, so make sure you’re aware of the full terms before you travel.”
In fact, Thailand took 23% of the travel insurance claims made in 2017.
However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean it’s dangerous to go and visit, according to the Daily Mirror – the FCO doesn’t advise against travel there – but that it’s worth doing your research before exploring, and making sure you’re covered for any mishaps.
Top 10 riskiest travel destinations, if you’re British:
1. Thailand
2. Chile
3. USA
4. Spain
5. Germany
6. Nepal
7. Peru
8. France
9. Bahamas
10. Brazil
Read the full story from the Mirror HERE.
- The Thaiger & The Nation
Property
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
National
Ministries collaborate on rehabilitation of tourism sites
Maya Bay and Boracay Island aren’t the only tourist magnets to be suffering from too much tourist love. Thai ministries are now looking at all the tourism hot spots in an effort to find a more sustainable way forward.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has joined the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in looking for ways to rehabilitate the environment of tourism destinations. The move comes after news that visitor numbers to Thailand grew by 6 percent in May, alone.
The increasing number of tourists to the nation has prompted the government to look for ways to rehabilitate natural resources impacted by tourism. This past May 2.7 million foreign visitors entered Thailand with the top nationalities being Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, Laotian and South Korean. They generated over 136 million baht and brought the total number of visitors in the first five months of this year to more than 16 million people.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment are collaborating to address the issue of waste created by tourism, which is affecting both major and minor cities. They have asked business operators to reduce their use of plastic and are to launch a campaign asking tourists to be considerate of the environment.
The measures are initially to be implemented in all the country’s national parks.
Thai Life
The world’s longest flight needed new airline seats
PHOTO: Aviation International News
Imagine sitting for 19 hours in one seat, travelling nearly 17,000 kilometres, from Newark to Singapore. The route, a return to long distances for Singapore Airlines since it canned the same route with the Airbus A340 in November 2013, will now be a lot more comfortable.
The Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 Ultra Long Range service is being relaunched as a daily route in October this year. The new generation plane is being fitted with new generation seats.
The incredibly lengthy routes planned for the ULR aircraft necessitated some updates, including shifting the seat-back pocket higher for improved knee and shin space, redesigning the bottle holders and cocktail table.
Travelers on this premier route will only have a choice of just two premium classes: the 67-seat Business Class cabin, or the 94-seat cabin of Premium Economy, seats so good, say the makers, they could almost pass for Business Class.
Zodiac Aerospace has completely redesigned the idea of an aircraft seat, literally from the bottom, up. Zodiac have extensively trialled the new seats in their factory in Texas, USA and also sent seats to Singapore. Singapore Airlines asked some of their frequent fliers to come and test drive the new seats and even stay at the test facility overnight and report on the sleeping experience.
Zodiac say that every inch has been considered and reconsidered, so that the Premium Economy seats and their 38 inches of legroom include calf and foot rests, a cocktail tray, over-shoulder reading lights, adjustable winged headrests, 13.3-inch screens, and three power points per seat (two USB ports and one universal AC outlet).
PHOTO: cnn.com
Fliers on the new ultra long range Airbus will also be able to enjoy noise-canceling headphones, pillows and blankets, 1,400 on-demand entertainment options, amenity kits, full-size bottles of water.
Champagne and complimentary drinks (including Singapore Sling cocktails of course), and the ability to pre-order meals like seafood thermidor or Singaporean nasi lemak from the airline’s previous Business and First Class menu will also be a standard part of the new long-range experience.
Layout for the seating in the main cabin will be 2-4-2 – usually A350 aircraft have a 3-3-3 layout so the seats in the Premium Economy section are not only a little wider but also enjoy some 38 inches of legroom, up from the minimal 31 or 32 inches most of us have to endure in modern economy sections.
No matter how you configure a seat, 19 hours is going to still be a very long time in one place and a recipe for numb-bum. Perhaps an opportunity to binge watch, well, anything.
A return to supersonic flight anyone?
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Krabi to be developed as a ‘Tourism for All’ city
Kratom use on the rise in Phuket
Ladyboy job applicant turned down over her sexuality
Hat Yai: 18 students injured after school van crashes into ditch
Pattaya: Re-invented destination? Not everyone is convinced.
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Ministries collaborate on rehabilitation of tourism sites
The world’s longest flight needed new airline seats
Phuket: Thailand Amazing Durian and Fruit Festival
Pattaya: Australian arrested for selling sex tours on yachts
Chiang Mai: Court asked to halt Doi Suthep construction and kick out the residents
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Six arrested in Phuket drug shakekdown
Phuket Governor warns of heavy rains and possible flooding
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
Two charged over Chinese tourist assault
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Controlled use of kratom and marijuana to be decriminalised
Phuket storm tears down trees and power poles
Is a fresh crackdown on alcohol-related sales and businesses on the way?
Chinese tour bus crash on Kata hill
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Bangkok: 30 sex offenders nabbed at Thai airports since the start of 2018
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 14, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 13, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 12, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 11
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Phuket’s Best Burger Competition 2018 – The Winner
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge – Episode 5
Trending
-
Thai News1 week ago
ตารางการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลก 2018
-
National1 week ago
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
-
National6 days ago
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
-
Business5 days ago
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
-
News4 days ago
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News6 days ago
Six arrested in Phuket drug shakekdown
-
News3 days ago
Phuket Governor warns of heavy rains and possible flooding
-
News1 day ago
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
You must be logged in to post a comment Login