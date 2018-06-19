The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British

PHOTO: worldatlas.com

If you’re British, where in the world is the riskiest place for you to visit? New research by Endsleigh Insurance Services has unveiled the world’s riskiest holiday destinations.

Thailand has been found to be the world’s riskiest holiday destination for British tourists, according to a new report. The report looked at data from 2017, ranking countries on where the most insurance claims were made and Thailand came out on top.

The report found that Thailand accounted for 23 percent of travel insurance claims made in 2017 – more than any other country.

Travel insurance claims included emergency medical expenses, damaged luggage and flight cancellations.

The article in the web portal mirror.co.uk reports that other countries to make the top 10 included the Chile, Spain, Germany and France. Of course it is worth noting that these are all firm favourite with visitors from around the world – therefore the sheer volume of visitors is likely to increase the chances of claims being made.

The report highlighted the importance of having valid travel insurance, with 71 percent of claims being for medical expenses.

The report also found that 48 percent of 15-24 year olds don’t even bother taking out travel insurance, while 25 percent incorrectly thought the British government would cover medical bills abroad.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Julia Alpan, head of marketing at Endsleigh said, “Thailand is a popular destination for holidaymakers and backpackers, so it’s no surprise to see it revealed as the most dangerous location in the world to visit.

“Travelling in a foreign country is exciting, but there can be risks involved, particularly when you’re not familiar with the destination.

“As well as staying safe, it’s important to do your research ahead of your trip to make sure you’re covered with the correct travel insurance.

“Your insurance company will be able to provide you with full details of what you will and won’t be covered for on your policy, so make sure you’re aware of the full terms before you travel.”

In fact, Thailand took 23% of the travel insurance claims made in 2017.

However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean it’s dangerous to go and visit, according to the Daily Mirror – the FCO doesn’t advise against travel there – but that it’s worth doing your research before exploring, and making sure you’re covered for any mishaps.

Top 10 riskiest travel destinations, if you’re British:

1. Thailand

2. Chile

3. USA

4. Spain

5. Germany

6. Nepal

7. Peru

8. France

9. Bahamas

10. Brazil

Read the full story from the Mirror HERE.