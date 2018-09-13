The 9th Floor in September specials

The ‘Angels’ at Patong’s famed The 9th Floor restaurant are singing to the heavens about the new September seafood menu.

Gourmet lovers can now savour a five-course chef’s menu paired with premium wines from France, Germany, Italy and Australia in portions compatible with the dishes and the most discerning gourmet’s palate.

In September turbot, hailed as the monarch of Dutch fish, is being imported directly from the cold North Atlantic seas off Holland.

Chef Anthony Reynolds went the extra metre to learn how to prepare the turbot from a master, Henk Savelberg, of Savelberg, a Bangkok Michelin Guide one star restaurant.

Delicate fillets are topped with a crisp skin, which, itself, is a work of art. Other seafood dishes? Tuna tartar “amuse bouche,” followed by the blue crab appetizer and the lobster pre-main.

The “berry” in the fresh berry shortbread dessert are picked according to the season. With lemon verbena they give a “tart” finish to the meal.

Pairing wine and food is a The 9th Floor’s forte. Wines include a delicate pinot noir Domaine de Valmoissine 2013 from Burgundy, France with the turbot and the exquisite Whispering Angel from Chaeau d’Esclans in Provence, France with the lobster from Maine.

A dry Riesling with the blue crab, and a northern Italy sauvignon blanc with the tuna.

October, yet to be confirmed, could go “wild” with game dishes—pigeon, duck, pheasant—or high quality meat dishes such as wagyu grass fed beef from Japan and Dutch veal.

The popular dishes around which The 9th Floor has built its reputation for excellence in fine dining, fondues, a degustation menu and meat dishes, all remain.

September Chef’s Menu:

Five courses without wine pairing, Baht 2500++

Incl. wine pairing 75ml per glass: Baht 3400++

Incl. wine pairing 100ml per glass: Baht 3700++

All prices subject to 10% service charge & 7% VAT

CONTACT: Bart Duykers

EMAIL: [email protected]