The 9th Floor in September specials

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

The ‘Angels’ at Patong’s famed The 9th Floor restaurant are singing to the heavens about the new September seafood menu.

Gourmet lovers can now savour a five-course chef’s menu paired with premium wines from France, Germany, Italy and Australia in portions compatible with the dishes and the most discerning gourmet’s palate.

In September turbot, hailed as the monarch of Dutch fish, is being imported directly from the cold North Atlantic seas off Holland.

Chef Anthony Reynolds went the extra metre to learn how to prepare the turbot from a master, Henk Savelberg, of Savelberg, a Bangkok Michelin Guide one star restaurant.

Delicate fillets are topped with a crisp skin, which, itself, is a work of art. Other seafood dishes? Tuna tartar “amuse bouche,” followed by the blue crab appetizer and the lobster pre-main.

The “berry” in the fresh berry shortbread dessert are picked according to the season. With lemon verbena they give a “tart” finish to the meal.

Pairing wine and food is a The 9th Floor’s forte. Wines include a delicate pinot noir Domaine de Valmoissine 2013 from Burgundy, France with the turbot and the exquisite Whispering Angel from Chaeau d’Esclans in Provence, France with the lobster from Maine.

A dry Riesling with the blue crab, and a northern Italy sauvignon blanc with the tuna.

October, yet to be confirmed, could go “wild” with game dishes—pigeon, duck, pheasant—or high quality meat dishes such as wagyu grass fed beef from Japan and Dutch veal.

The popular dishes around which The 9th Floor has built its reputation for excellence in fine dining, fondues, a degustation menu and meat dishes, all remain.

September Chef’s Menu:
Five courses without wine pairing, Baht 2500++
Incl. wine pairing 75ml per glass: Baht 3400++
Incl. wine pairing 100ml per glass: Baht 3700++
All prices subject to 10% service charge & 7% VAT

CONTACT: Bart Duykers
EMAIL: [email protected]

Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.

M Beach Club makes waves at Mai Khao

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 13, 2018

By

Sip Champagne by the sea at the new M Beach Club.  

Set on the broad, sandy shores of the island’s northern coast, M Beach Club welcomes you to drink, dance, dine, lounge and swim against an eminently Instagrammable backdrop. 

This stretch of Mai Khao Beach, just 14 kilometres north of the international airport, comes with sprawling sea views and a natural soundtrack of waves lapping against the shore. Or take in the panorama from the club’s second floor which looks out over the endless blue waters of the Andaman. 

In the afternoon, relax with an icy beer in one of the club’s cosy lounge areas  – sophisticated in their simplicity and inviting by design. As night falls, enjoy the seamless shift in atmosphere from low-key to up-tempo. A...
Monsoon Valley Dinner @ Ginja Taste Restaurant, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

Tim Newton

Published

1 week ago

on

September 4, 2018

By





JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, in collaboration with Siam Winery, is hosting the ‘Monsoon Valley Dinner’, an extraordinary 5 course Thai set menu.

The food, atmosphere and service are, as you'd expect, spectacular. But there's a twist to this gastronomic experience. Each course is paired with a Thailand wine. The special dinner is being served until September 7 at the award winning Thai restaurant, Ginja Taste at the Mai Khao resort.

So, to the surprise of the night. Siam Winery was founded in 2001 with a company vision to promote Thai wines to the world. The company has already won numerous awards since opening its doors to business.

Now I have to admit that when I think of 'Thailand' I don't usually think about 'fine wines'. But prepare to be surprised, and pleasantly so. I am not a wine drinker so spoke to several of the g...
Thailand makes you fat

Tim Newton

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 1, 2018

By

by Tim Newton

I came to Thailand as a fit, healthy 70 kilogram Australian.

After six years in Thailand I'm now a reasonably fit, healthy 76 kilogram Australian.

Why? Well, Thai food, despite its healthy appearance and fresh origins is also full of fats, sugars and salt. For example, compare your average Big Mac to an average Pad Thai and there's at least double the kilojoules (or calories) in the Pad Thai. (There's plenty of variation in Pad Thai servings but we took an average from three websites reporting on the nutritional value of Thai food). One website went as far as reporting that your average Pad Thai had FOUR times as many calories in it.

(A big Mac has 257 calories (1075 kilojoules) per 100 grams of weight and weighs approx. 200 grams)
