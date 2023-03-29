Thailand releases pad kaprow flavoured condoms

Holy basil lovers, condom brand myONE Thailand has released a special edition “chicken kaprow” flavoured condom.

With April 1 just around the corner, it’s not easy to trust that myONE Thailand is serious about their pad kaprow-flavoured contraceptive. But it looks like the holy basil chicken condom is not a hoax.

The product is really available to buy through the brand’s official store on Shopee – three spicy condoms for just 99 baht.

myONE Thailand said…

“Spice your sex experience as if a Michelin chef come to cook and serve delicious dishes on your bed!”

Facebook page “Puboripok” (“consumers”) already posted a review of the condom on Facebook…

“This condom was only released yesterday, but #Consumers are wondering – does it stink? Is it spicy? We tried it, it smells like chicken kaprow.

“The holy basil smell is veryyyyy obvious. But it’s not actually spicy, it’s just the smell.

“It’s the first time in my life I think it smells better than actual fresh holy basil.

“Enhance your experience, make it more exciting with the smell of chicken kaprow. 555+”

In a TikTok clip, myONE reveals a “special package set” of the product disguised inside a takeaway pad kaprow box – with the instructions written on a fake fried egg.

As one of the nation’s favourite flavours, could kaprow flavoured condoms help the National Health Security Office fulfil its goal of increasing the use of contraceptives among the population of Thailand?

Before Valentine’s Day last month, the Thai government distributed 95 million free condoms to try and curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancies.

Pattaya gained condom vending machines last month as a part of the National Health Security Office’s “Love Bang Love Safety” campaign, aiming to increase the use of contraception in Sin City.

In 2016, rumours circulated that a Bangkok condom manufacturer was going to release a durian-flavoured condom – but thankfully, the product never materialised.