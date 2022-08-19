Half a million dollars is a substantial budget for a condo, especially in Thailand. The kind of condo you’ll get for your money will mainly come down to the city you want to live in or invest in. But in general, you can find loads of luxurious condos that suit that budget, whether you want a condo in Bangkok or in Koh Samui. So, let’s explore some of the best options in different cities around Thailand.

1. Phuket: Spacious penthouse overlooking Karon Beach

Price for sale: $494,000 (฿17,900,000)

This 4-bedroom penthouse sits on the top floor of Sunset Plaza Condominium, a low-rise condo building in Karon. With Karon beach right in front of the building, you can enjoy an unobstructed view of Karon and the ocean beyond. The penthouse is a duplex gem with a total size of 243 square metres, so the layout includes a fully equipped kitchen, an open-plan dining/living area, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a balcony. The open-plan living room is vast and lavish in style, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning views of the ocean. On the spacious balcony, you can find a seating area and sun loungers. This means that you have plenty of opportunities to breathe the fresh ocean breeze and soak up the sun whenever you want. The main bathroom features a bathtub where you can relax after a long day.

Outside the beautiful penthouse, you can take advantage of the fantastic facilities available in the building. There are two swimming pools: on the ground floor and the rooftop. From the infinity-edge swimming pool on the rooftop, you can take a dip while admiring the striking ocean. There are also a fitness centre, sauna, and gardens for residents.

2. Pattaya: Super luxury condo right by Jomtien Beach

Price for sale: $506,000 (฿18,333,000)

Part of the super-luxury Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya, this 2-bedroom condo is located right by Jomtien Beach. This means that you’ll be within walking distance of the beach. You’ll also have easy access to Pattaya’s hottest attractions and a wide range of amenities, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals, and international schools. Within the building, there are plenty of facilities for residents, including a sky garden, gym, sauna, swimming pool, and even a tennis court. For those with kids, the condo also has both indoor and outdoor kids zone, as well as a kids club. And if you love socialising with fellow residents, you can hang out at the snooker table, BBQ area, library, and lounge.

The condo itself comes fully furnished with a light and homey atmosphere. Thus, it’s ideal for those looking to get settled right away. The interior is mainly decorated with warm tones and broad blue accents. The living room opens out to a charming balcony. Moreover, each room comes with plenty of windows for excellent air circulation. Since the condo overlooks the ocean, you’ll wake up every morning with the sparkling waters as the first thing you see.

3. Koh Samui: Private pool on your balcony

Price for sale: $524,000 (฿19,000,000)

Nestled on the hill of Bangrak, the penthouse is part of the luxury Unique Residences. The penthouse features a large open-plan living area and three bedrooms, all with ensuites sleeping up to six people. With huge windows, sliding doors, and balconies, you’ll get to enjoy stunning views of Koh Samui’s lush greenery and the ocean from practically every room. Entering the penthouse feels like stepping into an interiors magazine, thanks to the tasteful design that doesn’t sacrifice functionality. Beaming with light, the all-white interior gives the penthouse a clean and airy atmosphere. Apart from the impeccable rooms, the highlight of the penthouse is possibly the tiny but charming private swimming pool on the balcony. Therefore, you can take a dip, relax, and watch the ocean or gaze at the stars from the pool.

A host of lifestyle facilities, such as an infinity-edge pool, bar, and on-site restaurants, are available in the condo building. The pool is lined with sun loungers, so you can unwind with your favourite book in one hand and a refreshing cocktail in the other. Moreover, the gym is fully equipped with everything you’ll ever need to stay fit. You can find a cardio zone, stretching zone, resistance training, separate male and female sauna and steam rooms, as well as personal training, yoga, pilates, and body balance. The penthouse is sold for a little over $500,000, but you do get a fantastic property and resort-like lifestyle.

4. Bangkok: Watch the twinkling lights of Sukhumvit’s skyline

Price for sale: $486,000 (฿17,600,000)

If you want a luxury condo in the heart of Bangkok with a half-million-dollars budget, it won’t be as big as those in areas like Koh Samui and Phuket. However, it will still be spacious enough and features upscale furniture and appliances. Part of the Rhythm Sukhumvit 42 in Phra Khanong, this 2-bedroom condo boasts a prime location. All of Bangkok’s most popular entertainment venues and amenities, such as the Emporium and the Emquartier, are a stone’s throw away from the condo.

The 2-bedroom unit has a meticulous design with an all-white, contemporary interior. The open plan kitchen-dining-living area is pretty spacious, with huge sliding doors that open out to a small balcony. This means that you can laze around, enjoy your meals, or do any activities in your condo with the skyline of Bangkok as your view. The scenery is even more beautiful at night, as the city comes alive with twinkling lights. On top of that, the building comes with all kinds of luxurious facilities. You can swim in the salt-water swimming pool of the condo while enjoying a bird’s eye view of Bangkok. You may also relax in the garden area, workout in the gym, hang out in the lobby or reading room, and have fun with your kids in the outdoor kids’ zone.

