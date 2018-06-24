Food Scene
How to Trust – Annie’s story
Putting yourself out there in the uncertainty, and exposing your raw vulnerability is downright scary. Who said charging after your dreams with courage and conviction was going to be EASY?
Starting your own business and making a vision become a reality requires an enormous amount of patience, persistence and perseverance. It’s so easy to double down on fear and what’s happened to you in the past. It’s so much easier to just be a dreamer and not a DOER.
Courage is the great equaliser that doesn’t hold you hostage to your past.
Annie shared with me her 3 secrets of starting Coffee Tribe Phuket and how we can all add a little more courage and conviction into our lives:
• Why? You need to be brutally honest with yourself and ask this very important question: Why are you DOING this? This is where honesty and self awareness will build an absolute rock solid foundation.
• Passion trumps money for chasing after success. Success isn’t something you get; its something you bring. It’s time we start reevaluating success and failure.
• Are You Ready? There will be an enormous amount of disappointment and an overwhelming sense that you can’t trust yourself. You have to be willing for the brick walls. The brick walls are not meant to keep us out but to challenge us… “How bad do you want this?”
There is only one person who can answer this question.
Making your dreams a reality requires an enormous leap of faith. You are going to run into the brick walls and acquire a few new shiny blisters. Annie also pointed out that in the first few years of starting Coffee Tribe she had countless nights of no sleep, an incredible amount of stress and lost sight of her ‘Why’. Annie ran out of fingers on her hands with all the times she wanted to quit and cash in her chips.
The dots are never going to connect and make perfect sense.
Let’s look at your track record up to this point in your life. Have you been able to handle everything that has come your way? What makes you so certain that you will not be able to handle the brick walls?
Head to Coffee Tribe in Rawai to experience Annie’s dream.
- Darren Scherbain
World’s Top 50 Restaurants – Thailand scores in the top ten
PHOTO: Robb Report
European eating establishments have dominated this year’s Top 50 Restaurant list. The leading fine dining venues of 2018 were revealed at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain.
This year, culinary masterminds from five continents gathered in the Spanish port city of Bilbao for an award ceremony to name the 50 best fine dining joints for 2018 and, most importantly, crown a champion.
For 2018, the top prize went to Italy’s Osteria Francescana and head chef Massimo Bottura, whose dazzling and sometimes surreal reworkings of classic Italian recipes saw him return to the top spot he first held in 2016.
While European eateries continued to dominate the awards, known as the Oscars of the fine dining world, all five continents were represented, with Bangkok’s Gaggan at five on the list and Lima’s Central at six.
Here is the Top Ten restaurants in the list…
1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) *best restaurant in Europe*
2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)
3. Mirazur (Menton, France)
4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City) *best restaurant in North America*
5. Gaggan (Bangkok) *best restaurant in Asia*
6. Central (Lima, Peru) *best restaurant in South America*
7. Maido (Lima, Peru)
8. Arpege (Paris, France)
9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)
Read the rest of the story from CNN HERE.
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has expanded its flagship brand in China with the opening of Mango Tree Guangzhou, a contemporary, design-led dining destination located in one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Created by Steve Leung, the award-winning Hong Kong-based architect and designer, Mango Tree Guangzhou features a rainforest and island themed interior, allowing diners to feel the true essence of Thailand.
Natural wood, tropical plants and rattan chairs are combined with a state-of-the-art lighting installation to create the impression that guests are dining in a Thai forest, under the blinking lights of a starry sky.
This enchanting effect is enhanced by the restaurant’s elevated setting. Perched seven floors above ground in the K11 Art Mall, which forms part of the 530 metre tall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, diners are treated to spectacular city views.
In addition to the spacious restaurant area, a stylish bar is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Guangzhou skyline, and a relaxing alfresco terrace features cosy sofas and lush greenery to create a tree house-like ambience, high above the city – with a DJ playing into the night. The launch DJ is Juli York from Ukraine playing a coterie of trip hop and Latin, Afro and Chicago house.
This exquisite design concept perfectly reflects the restaurant’s culinary style, which focuses on authentic Thai cuisine prepared and presented with contemporary flare and a cool, lifestyle vibe.
“We are delighted to unveil Mango Tree Guangzhou as our new flagship restaurant in China. With Steve Leung’s signature design and our contemporary style of Thai cuisine, I am confident that this drive us to new places and literally elevate our experience for Chinese diners to enjoy,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“China is naturally a very important market for Mango Tree Worldwide. With more than nine million Chinese travellers now visiting Thailand every year, the country is developing a keen appetite for authentic Thai cuisine. We look forward to introducing our signature Mango Tree restaurant concept to diners in even more Chinese cities in future,” Mr MacKenzie added.
Mango Tree Guangzhou seats approximately 150 diners for all types of occasion, from large family groups to intimate couples’ meals and corporate business functions. Many of the tables are positioned next to panoramic windows, allowing diners to gaze out over the glittering city.
The menu at Mango Tree Guangzhou combines genuine Thai flavours and sophistication, using the finest and freshest ingredients. Chef Aphichat will take diners on a culinary journey to the four regions of Thailand – north, northeast, south and central – with signature dishes including yellow crab curry; tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup with prawns); and mango sticky rice with coconut milk. The bar has also introduced a number of special Thai cocktails, including a signature lemongrass mojito.
Mango Tree Guangzhou becomes the upscale brand’s second restaurant in Mainland China, joining the existing Mango Tree Qingdao. In total, Mango Tree Worldwide now operates a total of 64 outlets worldwide.
This impressive new restaurant also marks the latest successful project for designer Steve Leung, who has been responsible for major hospitality projects including Sing Yin at W Hong Kong, Yuan at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, and the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London.
Mango Tree Guangzhou is expected to become extremely popular among local and international professionals, upmarket residents, high-spending tourists and more. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 – on now.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is on now and celebrating its 19th year. It’s taking place at Sra Bua, Laem Samila, Songkhla until June 9, 2018.
The event is known for offering all kinds of seafood fresh off the boat, including fish, shrimp, crab, shellfish, squid and jellyfish, caught during the 12-day festival. There will be more than 100 seafood stalls, local Thai gastronomy demonstrations and local shops serving the fruits of the sea daily from 4pm – midnight.
Seafood is the highlight of the event, but Thai stars and entertainers are also set to shine bright. Live performances by Pinky Savika, Lamyai Hai Thongkam, Maleehuana, Mike Piromporn and others are expected to draw crowds. There are also local art performance and the Miss Samila 2018 Contest which is not to be missed.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is hosted by Songkhla City Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and others. It intends to promote Thai gastronomy and food tourism in a city famed for the freshest seafood in the Kingdom.
This year, the festival is also positioned as a ‘Food Festival No Alcohol’ and Styrofoam-free event by ThaiHealth, making it both family and eco-friendly.
For information, contact the TAT Hat Yai Office:
TELEPHONE: 07423 1055; 07423 8518; 07424 3747
EMAIL: [email protected]
