How to Trust – Annie’s story

by Darren Scherbain

Putting yourself out there in the uncertainty, and exposing your raw vulnerability is downright scary. Who said charging after your dreams with courage and conviction was going to be EASY?

Starting your own business and making a vision become a reality requires an enormous amount of patience, persistence and perseverance. It’s so easy to double down on fear and what’s happened to you in the past. It’s so much easier to just be a dreamer and not a DOER.

Courage is the great equaliser that doesn’t hold you hostage to your past.

Annie shared with me her 3 secrets of starting Coffee Tribe Phuket and how we can all add a little more courage and conviction into our lives:

• Why? You need to be brutally honest with yourself and ask this very important question: Why are you DOING this? This is where honesty and self awareness will build an absolute rock solid foundation.

• Passion trumps money for chasing after success. Success isn’t something you get; its something you bring. It’s time we start reevaluating success and failure.

• Are You Ready? There will be an enormous amount of disappointment and an overwhelming sense that you can’t trust yourself. You have to be willing for the brick walls. The brick walls are not meant to keep us out but to challenge us… “How bad do you want this?”

There is only one person who can answer this question.

Making your dreams a reality requires an enormous leap of faith. You are going to run into the brick walls and acquire a few new shiny blisters. Annie also pointed out that in the first few years of starting Coffee Tribe she had countless nights of no sleep, an incredible amount of stress and lost sight of her ‘Why’. Annie ran out of fingers on her hands with all the times she wanted to quit and cash in her chips.

The dots are never going to connect and make perfect sense.

Let’s look at your track record up to this point in your life. Have you been able to handle everything that has come your way? What makes you so certain that you will not be able to handle the brick walls?

