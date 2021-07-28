Exploring Phuket’s islands with 5 Star Marine’s Captain’s Choice | VIDEO

Phuket and nearby island beaches are always here, despite the different seasons. So, even when you visit in the rainy season, with so many beaches to experience, you can always find one to enjoy.

At this time of year, travellers might need to dodge the occasional heavy shower. It happens. But most of the time the rain is brief… and always warm anyway.

To accommodate the seasonal weather, 5 Star Marine have come up with a way to guarantee a great day out with their exclusive ‘Captain’s Choice’ private tour.

Captain’s Choice is your passport to complete flexibility when you head out to the islands around Phuket and Krabi.