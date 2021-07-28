Sponsored
Exploring Phuket’s islands with 5 Star Marine’s Captain’s Choice | VIDEO
Phuket and nearby island beaches are always here, despite the different seasons. So, even when you visit in the rainy season, with so many beaches to experience, you can always find one to enjoy.
At this time of year, travellers might need to dodge the occasional heavy shower. It happens. But most of the time the rain is brief… and always warm anyway.
To accommodate the seasonal weather, 5 Star Marine have come up with a way to guarantee a great day out with their exclusive ‘Captain’s Choice’ private tour.
Captain’s Choice is your passport to complete flexibility when you head out to the islands around Phuket and Krabi.
Luckily, the island of Phuket, already with all its many world class beaches, coves and bays, also has another 30 or so smaller islands within a short distance off the main island.
So with their Captain’s Choice, you leave all the hard decisions to 5 Star Marine’s experienced captains, who will tailor a perfect day out based on the best locaGons to suit your requirements, sea conditions and weather – with an element of surprise thrown in, to ensure your day is exactly what you would have wished for!
And there are just so many amazing places to visit… luckily the 5 Star Marine team know the best quiet locaGons, hidden coves and lagoons… many of them off the tourist track where you will probably get to experience a sweeping tropical beach paradise all to yourself.
With the Captain’s Choice you simply don’t have to worry about looking out of your window in the morning and worrying that your tour is going to be called off. Even better, if for some reason you don’t feel like heading out on your chosen day, you are welcome to postpone your trip at any point before your departure.
Additionally, there are no deposits and 5 Star Marine always offer a 100% cancellation policy. So, all you have to do is book, then simply turn up on the day for your adventure.
For Full Details Contact Shaun From 5 Star Marine
• Phone: +66 93 720 6221
• Email: more@5starmarinephuket.com
• Website: www.5starmarinephuket.com
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/5StarMarinePhuket
