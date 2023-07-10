New York’s flash flood emergency sees 1 fatality

Picture courtesy of David Bauder, AP.

A state of emergency has been declared in several areas of New York following torrential rains, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS). Areas particularly affected include Orange, Putnam, and Rockland counties. The public is advised to avoid dangerous zones. The severe storms brought over 300 millimetres of rain, causing widespread damage.

According to The New York Times, at least one person has lost their life due to the disastrous flooding. The victim, a woman in her thirties, was from the Orange County region. The reasons for her death remain unknown.

James Skoufis, a state senator representing Orange County, withheld the cause of the casualty. He said the woman was in her thirties, however, neither he nor the Orange County executive had details on the circumstances of her death.

The visuals from Orange County captured by a householder, Melissa Roberts, revealed the remarkable severity of flooding, with water levels reaching the knees and inundating cars in some parts. Estimates indicate that some areas experienced rainfalls extending up to 30 centimetres.

The NWS has issued a rarely-seen flash flood emergency, closing down major roads and recommending residents to defer travel. Police are actively engaged, disrupting traffic in certain areas, and issuing flood warnings to raise awareness and ensure public safety.

