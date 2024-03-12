Flight chaos averted as man tries opening emergency door

Photo courtesy of sinchew

A passenger’s curiosity nearly led to disaster on a domestic flight in China from Qingdao, Shandong Province to Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, when he attempted to open the emergency door just before takeoff. Fortunately, a vigilant flight attendant acted quickly to secure the door and inform her colleagues of the perilous situation.

The incident, which caused considerable alarm among the cabin crew and passengers, occurred when the man, driven by a desire to see what would happen, tried to open the emergency door. The two flight attendants’ shock was palpable as they dealt with the potentially catastrophic event. Their swift response underscored the seriousness of the situation.

In a video of the incident that circulated online, a male flight attendant can be heard confronting the passenger.

“Did you open this? Why did you open it? I told you not to.”

Meanwhile, a female flight attendant tried to explain to the passenger.

“I had already informed the passengers and told them not to open it.”

However, despite the ongoing conversation, the curious man nonchalantly picked up his mobile phone to make a call, displaying a carefree disregard for the gravity of his actions. When questioned by the cabin crew if he had been drinking, he simply nodded in acknowledgement. Ultimately, the crew had to reseat him elsewhere, reported Sanook.

A similar event was reported last month. After a flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow, an unruly British passenger was arrested for attacking a Thai Airways staff member mid-flight. The disruptive behaviour, including smashing up the aircraft’s toilet and assaulting crew members, prompted intervention from passengers.

The flight continued to London, with the disruptive passenger restrained, but police met the aircraft upon landing. The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft, while another individual was hospitalised. Thai Airways has yet to comment on the incident.