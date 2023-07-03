Record-breaking 24-hour marriage: Aussie bride’s refusal to have sex on wedding night prompts divorce

Picture courtesy of Sanook

The briefest marriage on record belongs to a couple from Australia, where the pair underwent divorce proceedings less than 24 hours after their wedding. The sudden decision was taken when the husband became angry over his wife’s refusal to have sex.

A radio presenter brought up the topic of “shortest-lasting relationships” on a Hit Network programme called Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield, prompting listeners to call in and share their experiences. This led “Rachel,” a woman from Sydney, to regale her astonishing tale of a marriage that was exceptionally short and shockingly disastrous.

Rachel recollected that she felt extremely exhausted on her wedding day. As a result, when her husband expressed his desire for intimacy that night, she declined. Subsequently, his temperament changed drastically. He expressed extreme anger over not getting his way and shockingly, demanded a divorce – all this, less than 24 hours after they were wed. The couple legally parted ways in another brief two weeks, reported Sanook.

“Certainly,” Rachel affirmed when Chatfield asked if her husband’s request had involved sex. She admitted it was a painful period when her newly-wedded husband, expressing no visible emotions, spoke about divorce. This precipitated the collapse of the relationship.

“On our wedding night, we went out, and when we got to our hotel room, unfortunately, I didn’t give him what he wanted. We were both tired. I didn’t want it. And the next day, he wanted a divorce.”

Upon hearing this, Chatfield, one of the show hosts, was unable to hide her astonishment. She criticised the bridegroom’s reaction. She said…

“He is a horrible and disgusting person. Men like this are repugnant.”

Rachel too confirmed that they already had a bodily relationship before marriage, but she declined sex on the wedding night due to overwhelming tiredness.

The interview, later shared on TikTok, instantly went viral, receiving over eighty thousand views and becoming a highly discussed topic online. Many people voiced their opinions…

“You do not owe anyone sex, including your husband.,

“Men like that should remain single.”

“Rachel, if you’re reading this, know that your ex-husband missed out, and I hope your next wedding is much more special!”

While there were also stories about men being sweet on wedding nights.

Follow us on :













“My husband was crying about how much he loves me then fell asleep as I was taking out 83 hairpins.”

“My husband was too tired after unbuttoning 300,000,000 buttons on the back of my dress…that was really romantic.”