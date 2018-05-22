CC’s Hideaway in Kata proudly presented its fourth annual Phuket talent contest “Stargazer” on April 21, 2018. The contest brought together Phuket’s expat and Thai communities to experience a unique contest which brought together a wide range of singers, bands, dancers, acrobats and actors, but also to support the work of the Life Home Project Foundation.

CC’s Hideaway is committed to support Phuket’s local community live a healthier life. With the support of Phuket’s expat and Thai communities, 40,000 baht was raised to support the Life Home Project Foundation from the proceeds of this year’s Stargazer competition.

The Life Home Project Foundation’s mission is to offer children and women, who are infected or affected with HIV/AIDS. live a more dignified life, prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in Phuket and fight against the stigmatisation of people living with HIV/AIDS.

As a self-supporting NGO, the Life Home Project Foundation is fully supported by Phuket expat and Thai communities as well as supporters outside of Thailand. All donations are always welcome and can be either made by PayPal or bank transfer.

Please click HERE to make your donation today.

- The Thaiger