Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs | The Thaiger

Thai immigration officials have arrested 2 Pakistani men who were using fake Thai identification cards. Now the officers have opened an investigation to see if more foreigners might be connected to the case and are living in Thailand with a fake ID.

Immigration officials in Pattani, in the far south of Thailand, were recently tipped off about a foreigner with a fake Thai ID who sells a variety of things from clothes to smart phones. When officers found the man in a local village and searched his ID in the database, they discovered a report filed for identity theft by the owner of the card. The card showed up in their database as “cancelled” due to identity theft. The real owner of the card had filed a report to cancel the card.

Police say the man admitted to entering the country illegally and says he has been in Thailand for over a year. Police say the man is facing charges for entering Thailand illegally and working without a work permit.

After arresting the man, police say they received information that the man’s brother was also using a fake ID card and arrested him too. Both Pakistani men are facing charges of lying to government officials and using a fake ID card. They are facing punishments of up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to 6,000 baht.

