Songkhla
Songkhla factory fire injures 2
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the southern Songkhla province yesterday, injuring two workers. Thai media reported that the workers had mild burns.
The blaze ripped through the entire factory, and 10 fire trucks were deployed to put out the flames. The cost of the damages has not yet been reported.
The fire broke out when hundreds of workers were on their lunch break, and many had luckily gone outside of the building. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, but it is suspected that an electrical short circuit caused it.
Another factory fire broke out in Thailand’s Chon Buri province back in May. The fire rapidly ripped through the factory in the province’s main city district, burning two workers. Both men, a 44 year old and an 18 year old, were rushed to a hospital. One man had slight burns, and the other was choking on smoke.
In July 2021, a massive fire at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok affected around 80,000 people. The explosion at the Ming Dih Chemical polystyrene factory in Samut Prakan, just outside the capital, led to a chemical fire that took more than 25 hours to put out.
