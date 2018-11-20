Muslim leader rules measles vaccine ‘not prohibited’ by Islam | The Thaiger

South
Muslim leader rules measles vaccine ‘not prohibited’ by Islam
The Chularajamontri in Yala, Thailand’s Islamic spiritual leader, has made an unofficial ruling that Muslims can receive measles vaccine.
Ahmad Abdull Hazima, the Islamic leader in Yala, said the Chularajamontri and 39 provincial Islamic committees have made unofficial rulings that vaccines are not prohibited by Islam.
The rulings were sought after an ongoing outbreak of measles in four southern border provinces have seen thousands overcome by the illness and 18 people have already died. In Yala alone, 14 people have died from the disease.
Ahmad said the Islamic leaders said that, although vaccines have not been formally approved as being “haral” or allowed by the religion, they were not formally prohibited either.
The Islamic leaders considered that vaccines were necessary to keep Muslims healthy so that they could continue practising their religious activities. As a result, the spiritual leaders saw that the use of vaccines would not violate Islam.
Hundreds of Muslim mothers have avoided the scheduled vaccinations for their children and subjected them to measles. The 18 people that have died are all infants born to Muslim families. Many families have either been told, or interpreted the word ‘halal’, to meaning that they can’t have vaccines.
Pattani mosque still a popular pilgrimage for Malaysians
32 were killed there 14 years ago in a Thai army attack.
The Kresek mosque in Pattani, the locations where 32 suspected Muslim insurgents were killed in a stand-off 14 years ago, continues to be a popular place for visitors from Malaysia. This is reported in the New Straits Times of Malaysia.
The mosque’s Imam, Zakaria Mat Sin, said Malaysians, especially those from the northern east-coast states like Kelantan and Terengganu, travelled all the way to the area to witness the bullet holes and other damage left from the attack.
Recalling the incident, Zakaria said he was waiting to perform the Subuh prayer with the 32 men when the attack happened.
“I was waiting outside the mosque when suddenly I heard loud sounds coming from the mosque. I saw many soldiers outside and inside the mosque. I only went inside with other villagers when the attack had ended,” he said.
“People from countries like Malaysia and Singapore are still visiting the mosque to see the damage done in the attack,” according to the 64 year old Imam.
On April 28, 2004, the Thai army surrounded the mosque where it was believed 32 Muslim separatists were holed up following a spate of armed attacks in various spots in the province.
After an eight-hour standoff and exchanges of gunfire, the army attacked, killing everyone in the mosque.
Narathiwat officials swing into action to combat deadly measles outbreak
by Narong Nuansakul
The southern province of Narathiwat is stepping up vaccinations against measles as the disease has already claimed up to twelve lives in Yala and Pattani since June this year.
A huge number of youngsters aged between one and five in Yala and Pattani have come down with measles in recent months, claiming the lives of 12 children.
The disease has been spreading from the two provinces to Narathiwat. To date, measles have struck 77 people in Narathiwat, with most patients coming from Rusoh district, which borders Yala.
“Local hospitals are now assigned to inject MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella) vaccines to risky groups of children,” says Narathiwat’s public-health chief Wises Sirinthornsopo.
He said vaccination was the best way to prevent the contagious disease from spreading.
“We hope we can vaccinate all children at risky schools within the first two weeks of the new semester,” he said.
He added that vaccination teams would then start injecting other local children.
Koh Tarutao archipelago is plastic-free
Tarutao Islands National Park has been declared as an area free of plastic and styrofoam containers for the current tourist season.
Assistant Park Director Kittipong Sanui said during the launching ceremony of Satun Andaman Tourism Season that the Department of Natural Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has imposed a ban on the use and import of once-used plastic and styrofoam containers since August to reduce the volume of waste.
He said the measures were receiving good cooperation from tourists and local businesses, and is being promoted in the media at information points, tourist attractions and piers.
The national park office is also enhancing safety measures for visitors, by having officials undergo rescue and lifesaving workshops in order to keep them prepared for any unforeseen incidents.
Tarutao National Park, off Satun, is home to 51 islands scattered across 1,490 square kilometers. Most of the land areas are covered by tropical and mangrove forests. The national park is famous for its canals and streams flowing into the sea.
