Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Insurgency

Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A roadside bomb exploded narrowly missing 2 monks and 2 soldiers. (via Waedao Harai)

In the Deep South province of Narathiwat bordering on Malaysia, a bomb exploded this morning, with 2 monks and 2 soldiers narrowly escaping harm. The explosion took place early this morning on the side of the road in Rueso district of the province that often sees violence and bombings from local insurgents.

As is common for Buddhist monks in Thailand, the 2 monks were walking down the street doing their morning alms. Because of the danger of insurgency and explosions, the 2 were being escorted by 2 army rangers who were providing protection and keeping them safe.

The 4 men were walking on a road in the Rueso municipal area and shortly after they walked by one area a bomb went off around 6:35 am. Lucky the monks were clear of the blast and there was no one close enough to be hit by the bomb and there were no reported injuries.

The commander of the 46th Ranger Unit and the chief of the Rueso Police Station came together to investigate the blast scene and assist bomb disposal officers to make sure the threat was neutralised. No one has been identified as a suspect in planting the bomb and no person or group have claimed responsibility for the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis3 mins ago

500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Insurgency52 mins ago

Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Economy4 hours ago

Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
<div>EU devises new measures against 'economic coercion'</div>
World13 hours ago

EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
World16 hours ago

Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
World17 hours ago

AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
World18 hours ago

Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
World18 hours ago

GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
North East18 hours ago

Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
World19 hours ago

Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending