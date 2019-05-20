Corals bleaching off Pattani | The Thaiger

Environment
Corals bleaching off Pattani
PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Corals at Koh Losin, off the coast of Pattani in the south of Thailand in the Gulf of Thailand, have started to bleach and are reported to be in a ‘critical situation’.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “Koh Losin is in the Gulf of Thailand which is far from the coast in Pattani.”
“The sea water temperature is at 31 degree Celsius, which is over the limit for coral bleaching.”
“Most of them are corals which are bleaching are in shallow areas. This means that sunlight has contributed to the bleaching. Deeper water temperatures are colder. Similar to others areas in Thailand.”
Environment
Update on Chikungunya cases in Thailand
“Chikungunya Virus is an arbovirus of the alphavirus genus, transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, same way Dengue is spread.”
The Bureau of Epidemiology, along with the Thailand Health Ministry, are reporting 3,379 chikungunya cases in 23 provinces up to May 13 this year.
Phuket, Songkla and Ranong have been the most affected by the mosquito borne viral disease. The good news, health officials report the numbers are declining.
The word, Chikungunya, translates to “that which bends up”, based on the stooped position of patients during the rheumatic symptoms of the disease.
In humans bitten by an infected mosquito, the disease symptoms usually appear after an incubation period of three to seven days.
Chikungunya can cause acute, sub-acute, and chronic disease.
In acute disease, symptoms develop abruptly and include high fever, headache, myalgia and arthralgia (predominantly in limbs and large joints). The appearance of a maculopapular rash is also frequent. Severe forms of the disease are rare. Symptoms usually resolve in 7-10 days, although arthralgia and joint stiffness may persist intermittently for several months.
The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and Zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. As there is no cure, treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
SOURCE: OutbreakNewsToday.com
Environment
Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.2 million views already. It took local officials two days to react, mostly blaming other authorities and departments in the resort city.
Pattaya’s municipal chief is now instructing Na Jom Thian OrBorJor officials to divert its wastewater to the Pattaya central wastewater treatment pond as part of urgent measures to halt wastewater gushing into the sea at Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.
The discharge was reported to have returned to normal now with some parts of the beach accessible and filled with swimmers again despite the city’s warning.
The massive deluge of black water, which was later found to be wastewater discharged by the Na Jom Thian municipality, was videoed and posted by tourists to the horror of netizens, Jomtien locals and, eventually, Pattaya officials.
The viral clip prompted authorities to find the cause of the incident, which polluted a popular tourist beach and sea.
มันเกิดอะไรเนี้ยยยย !! นาจอมเทียนซอย8
Posted by เรารักพัทยา on Saturday, May 18, 2019
A village head, who lives near the sluice gate of the tunnel on Na Jom Thian Soi 8, told Nation TV that up to 90% of the discharge comes from wastewater from household use, restaurants, and hotels in the municipality.
“If there is no water to dilute the waste, the tunnel becomes choked with garbage – which is flushed out by heavy rains like yesterday. The tunnel wastewater has no proper treatment before being discharged into the sea.”
Pralong Damrongthai, the Pollution Control Department chief, said the incident was the responsibility of local organisations, and the problem was partly due to the lack of a wastewater treatment system.
He suggested that the Pattaya Municipality help deal with the problem, while the department sent its officials to inspect the wastewater in Na Jom Thian to identify its sources.
The Sattahip district has also collected samples from the tunnel on Soi 8 as well as the sea in front of it for further tests water quality. Meanwhile, the Pattaya OrBorJor stopped tourists from swimming in the polluted water. Some tourists remained defiant and plunged into the polluted sea anyway.
The Na Jom Thian municipality has called an urgent meeting to address the pollution issue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints
PHOTO: DMCR
First there was a beach on Koh Phi Phi, then a dirty canal in Bang Tao, Phuket. Now, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has cleared up rubbish on an island beach off Pattaya beaches in Chon Buri.
Photos were posted in the ‘Pattaya Watchdog’ Facebook page on May 14 with a message reading, “Some business operators have dumped this rubbish on the beach.”
The DMCR yesterday reported that they had inspected Tawaen beach and Thonglang beach on Koh Lan off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri after photos of rubbish went viral in social media complaining that rubbish had been dumped on the beaches.
All rubbish has now been removed from the beaches.
So, netizens, we know how to get attention from the authorities. Keep posting those photos or send them to The Thaiger and we’ll post them for you.
