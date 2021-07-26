Myanmar
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
The civil unrest following the February military coup, paired with the a spike in Covid-19 infections, is expected to cause Myanmar’s economy to contract by 18% this year, according to the World Bank.
Since the military takeover, ousting the country’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi of the National League for Democracy, it’s estimated that more than 900 people have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group. Some were shot and killed while protesting. Some were children at home when troops open fire in their neighbourhoods.
The military have tried to justify the coup, claiming the takeover was needed due to election fraud. Aung San had won in a landslide. Prominent ethnic armies and rebel fighters have openly opposed the coup, leading to violent clashes, some near the Thai border.
The political unrest lead many banks to shut down and authorities were not able to issue bills or collect taxes, freezing the country’s economy. Shutdowns, strikes and internet blackouts following the coup have also impacted the economy.
The economy has already been battered by the coronavirus this year. World Bank says that now Myanmar’s economy is expected to shrink by 18% in the fiscal year, which ends in September. The contraction would make the economy “around 30% smaller than it would have been in the absence of Covid-19 and the military takeover,” World Bank says. The lender says the Myanmar kyat has depreciated by around 23% against the US dollar.
The poverty rate is expected to double by the beginning of 2022 when compared to the 2019 rate before Covid-19.
Myanmar attracted foreign investors after 2011 during a period of democratic reforms and economic liberalisation. But since the coup and bloodily crackdown, many foreign investors have either suspended operations or pulled out completely, including the Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor. The company said it is selling its Myanmar subsidiary, a leading operator in the country, with 18 million mobile phone customers.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
Monday UPDATE: 15,376 new infections, Provincial report
Thai baht goes from top-performing to worst-hit currency in Asia
Covid train cancelled, SRT cites lack of passengers
Government submits proposal to allow department store restaurants to sell food online
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events12 hours ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand4 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- World3 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
Recent comments: