Malaysia
Face masks become mandatory in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19
Even when it was in the grip of Covid-19 in March, reporting daily new cases in triple digits, Malaysia never made the wearing of face masks mandatory. Defense Minister Ismail Sabri says this was to avoid placing financial stress on the country’s poor, given that face masks should be changed at least once a day. However, as the country reports a resurgence in new cases, all that is about to change.
Face masks will now become mandatory while on public transport or in crowded public spaces, with heavy fines levied at those who do not comply. From August 1, anyone found not wearing a mask where one is required by law, can be fined US $235.
In an effort to help the less well-off, the government says that from August 15, the price of face masks cannot exceed 1.20 ringgit (just under 9 baht), down from 1.50 ringgit (over 11 baht).
Minister Ismail says the decision to make face masks mandatory is the result of a Health Ministry report which shows that the public has become lax with social distancing, particularly on public transport and in other crowded areas. Malaysia is currently experiencing an uptick in new cases of Covid-19, with 9 recorded yesterday. The country has so far reported 8,840 cases and 123 deaths.
Tourism
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, is once again floating the idea of ”travel bubbles” with low-risk countries after the plan was initially shelved by the Civil Aviation Regulator. The original plan had been to create travel pacts with countries deemed safe from the virus, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, a new spike in numbers in some partner countries meant the plan was postponed.
By way of compromise, Pipat suggests a travel bubble could be created with safe cities and provinces in those countries, rather than the countries as a whole. He says domestic tourism alone is not enough, with Thailand suffering from the lack of foreign visitor revenue. He adds that he will discuss the possibility of travel bubbles with the government.
“Although we’re currently encouraging Thais to travel domestically, it’s still a difficult situation for entrepreneurs, since foreign tourists contributed 2 out of 3 trillion baht of the total revenue. We will negotiate with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and the health ministry to permit more travel into the country. “
His suggestion comes as the government plans to grant entry to additional categories of foreigners in phase 6 of the easing of travel restrictions. Pipat says travel bubbles would initially focus on attracting what he calls “high-end” tourists, in an effort to revive Thailand’s decimated tourism industry.
“High-end travellers on a leisure trip will be allowed to come in first. We believe that they will be able to visit destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Samui as early as September. We have already surveyed and conducted public hearings at those destinations. “
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government sets 600 million baht aside for Oxford University Covid vaccine
The Thai government is budgeting 600 million baht to purchase supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine currently being worked on at Oxford University in the UK. Trials look promising so far, with the vaccine triggering a strong immune response among volunteers. Production is expected to start before the end of the year. In Thailand, a vaccine being developed at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has been successfully tested on primates, with plans to have it ready for humans by the middle of next year.
Nation Thailand reports that the Deputy Health Minister, Sathit Pitutecha, says he’s already been in touch with Oxford University about purchasing doses of their vaccine, adding that other countries, such as South Korea, are doing the same. He stresses the importance of an effective vaccine to enable people to live without fear.
“We cannot live with panic. Our public health system is well prepared. The important point is that Covid-19 is contagious and must be strictly controlled until vaccines are developed.”
Thailand continues to report no cases of community transmission of the virus, but the closure of its borders is having a devastating effect on an economy so reliant on tourism. Sathit says the country must be allowed to reopen to visitors from countries deemed “low risk”.
He admits the recent case of an Egyptian soldier testing positive for the virus while in the eastern province of Rayong has damaged the public’s confidence. However, he adds that that confidence is gradually being restored, saying Rayong is now considered 99% safe and will be considered 100% safe once 14 days have passed with no new case of Covid-19 being recorded. A further round of testing starts in the province today.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is being urged to relax stringent visa restrictions for foreign teachers and students. The Association of Private School and Non-Formal Education delivered a letter to the government with the request, as many schools, colleges and universities find themselves without foreign teachers due to the burden of paperwork.
If the move is successful foreign teachers and students already in Thailand won’t need to leave the country to upgrade their visas. The association’s chief has asked that foreign teachers and students already in the kingdom be permitted to stay legally until the end of the month so universities can prepare work permits and student visas.
Under the proposal, foreign teachers with expired work permits would also be given 30 extra days to enable them to apply for a new permit. Foreign nationals on tourist visas would also not be forced to leave the country before upgrading to non-immigration education visas, as they would normally be required to.
The same would go for foreign students in Thailand on other types of visas.
A spokesman said the education sector is facing a shortage of foreign teachers.
“Many have left due to the pandemic and they need to be encouraged to come back with easier visa requirements.”
