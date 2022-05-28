Indonesia
Passengers missing after boat capsizes off Indonesian island
A motorboat capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island after leaving the island on Thursday night. The boat was reported missing the next day when it didn’t show up at its destination, according to local media. The South Sulawesi search and rescue agency chief Djunaidi confirmed today that the boat has sunk in the search area.
Of the 43 people who were on board, the agency says 26 are now missing. Djunaidi said 17 passengers were picked up by tugboats. Authorities suspect the accident was caused by a fuel shortage and stormy seas. Indonesia’s weather agency had warned on Thursday of waves up to 2.5 metres in Makassar strait areas, the area where the boat capsized.
Parts of Southeast Asia are seeing rough waters. Last week, a yacht capsized off Thailand’s southern province of Krabi. Thailand’s marine authorities got a phone call from the yacht’s 3 passengers, who said they had gotten onto a dinghy boat after the yacht sunk. They said the yacht capsized between the islands of Koh Ha and Koh Lanta.
Thailand’s marine and naval authorities prepared for a rescue, even preparing for a helicopter to join the search, since patrol boats could not be dispatched due to the strong storm. But around 4 hours after the passengers called, the authorities were notified that a fishing boat had rescued them, and they were safe.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Being privileged in Thailand and Amazing Camera work in water parks | Thaiger Bites
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
Passengers missing after boat capsizes off Indonesian island
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand
Anutin says suspected monkeypox cases in Thailand were herpes
Soldiers in Chiang Rai shoot and kill 8 drug suspects who reportedly opened fire
Thailand’s nightlife can officially open from Wednesday but this will be too late for many businesses
10 Thailand-Laos bus routes starting June 15
Burning rage: Chon Buri woman allegedly burns down boyfriend’s friend’s house
Prosecutors to delay indictments of suspects in Thailand’s Tangmo case
Bangkok’s first ‘real’ Pride parade coming up June 5
Almost 200 cases of monkeypox reported across the globe, according to WHO
Thailand News Today | Man jailed for threatening PM Prayut’s daughters
Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
Yet another necklace theft against an Indian tourist in Pattaya
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok today until 6pm
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Police under investigation in central Thailand after viral video
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room3 days ago
Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass
- Education4 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- South3 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- 360 Reviews7 hours ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Central Thailand3 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Leisure3 days ago
Make your dream vacation at these 5 grandest luxury villas in Phuket
- North East4 days ago
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Recent comments: