Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines | The Thaiger

Thai Army assists with removal of Cambodian border mines
The Royal Thai Army has helped its Cambodian counterparts clear landmines along the Sa Kaew border in Thailand’s east. Together they’ve cleared around 1.72 million square metres in the past financial year.
Lt Gen Sitthipol Nimnual, director of the Thailand Mine Action Centre visited the border at Sa Kaew’s Ta Phraya district where the TMAC-Cambodian Mine Action Centre project has been carried out.
The operation has been being carried out by the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit headed by Col Chitnupong Rodsiri. Sitthipol said the operation has so far cleared 2,570 mines.
Lt Nipon Rungruang of the mine team said around 306,100 square metres along the border at Ta Phraya remained to be cleared.
Cambodia has a major problem with landmines, especially in rural areas. This is the legacy of the three decades of war in the wake of the US incursions into Vietnam in the 60s and early 70s. Cambodia has some 40,000 amputees, one of the highest rates in the world. The Cambodian Mine Action Centre estimates that there may be as many as four to six million mines and other pieces of unexploded ordnance still in Cambodia.
The Chinese made landmines in Cambodia were placed by the Cambodian factions – including the Lon Nol, Khmer Rouge, the Heng Samrin and Hun Sen regimes, as well as the Coalition Government of Democratic Kampuchea – which clashed during the Civil War in Cambodia in the 1970s and 1980s.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand’s dengue fever cases “double the five year average” – epidemic declared
“The situation is also the same in Thailand’s neighbour countries.”
The Department of Disease Control on Friday has declared a dengue fever epidemic this year. From Jan 1 to June 11 this year there has already been 28,785 reported cases and 43 deaths from the mosquito-borne virus.
The deputy director-general of the department says the number of patients was double the five year average of Dengue cases. He says the situation is also the same in Thailand’s neighbour countries and attributes the current epidemic to “a failure to control mosquito larvae”.
Yesterday the Public Health Ministry signed an agreement with seven state agencies to control mosquito larvae during the annual wet-season – when cases peak each year. The Defence Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Interior Ministry, Culture Ministry, Education Ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are going to co-ordinate improvements in the control of mosquito larvae.
Meanwhile the Public Health department says they will focus on communities, temples, schools and hospitals which they claim are a major source of mosquito larvae.
YOU play an important role in avoiding Dengue Fever, or Chikungunya. A report about the latest outbreak of Chikungunya cases in southern Thailand HERE.
And some important tips for you to avoid Dengue HERE.
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Elephant rides around Cambodia’s famous tourist magnet Angkor Wat are being banned. The operator of the local elephant rides around Siem Reap says they have been under pressure from international animal rights organisations, social media and activists to stop the rides.
Riding to Angkor Wat at sunrise has been a favourite tourist experience for the past decade.
Oan Kiry of The Angkor Elephant Group Committee in Siem Reap says his group had found a location with plenty of natural forests and a stream in Sotr Nikum district, south of Kulen Mountain according to The Phnom Penh Post.
All 14 elephants that have been used for the service are to be transferred to a conservation and breeding centre, where tourists will be able to take photos with them. Only two in the group are male and the elephants range from 30 to 60 years of age.
Ten years ago, there were almost 200 domesticated elephants in Cambodia, but as they were unable to reproduce due to old age, with many dying through a lack of care and the food, that number are now reported to be down to a mere 70.
Wild Earth Allies Cambodia program director Tuy Sereivathana voiced his support for the group’s initiative to create a preservation centre and breed domestic elephants, instead of the popular elephant rides.
“In the culture and traditional customs of some Cambodian people, they live by domesticating elephants. A drop in the number of domesticated elephants means wild elephants are then domesticated to take their place. A decrease signals a worrying trend for further losses in the country if they are not properly protected.”
Elephant rides and performing elephants at animal shows and zoos are still popular around Thailand. Whilst there have been new elephant parks and sanctuaries established around the country, the elephant rides and shows remain legal, and popular amongst some tourist demographics.
The Thaiger would like to encourage tourists to seek out the elephant park or sanctuary experiences whilst in Thailand. Here’s a report from guest writers about their visits to some of the parks, in Phuket and Chiang Mai.
