The wheels are rolling for today’s Bike Un Ai Rak around Thailand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
The wheels are rolling for today’s Bike Un Ai Rak around Thailand
Cyclists were enthusiastically preparing on Sunday morning for the “Bike for Love and Warmth” ride to be led in Bangkok by His Majesty the King and coinciding with other rides starting simultaneously around the country in the afternoon.
Citizens are expected to line the King’s 39km route from Dusit Palace’s Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan.
The bicycle ride officially opens the second annual “Un Ai Rak” fair taking place in Bangkok from Sunday through January 19.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the rides.
Immigration officers will be at Dusit Police Station ready to help foreigners.
Surachate urged people to wear appropriate clothing and beware of pickpockets in the crowd. Uttaradit was already bustling on Sunday morning as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for a 29km ride.
Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who’d already cycled 60 km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, participating with her family.
In Phuket, more than 6,000 people registered for the ride from Phuket Town to Nat Chalong and back. Today’s event will cover 27 kilometres.
In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people have registered for a 27 km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning.
Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice prior to the start.
In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex past the city pillar shrine, Wat Saen Muangma, the train station and the Prince Bunyawat Wongmanit Monument to the Lampang Clock Tower.
Merging with the main riding group at different points will be disabled riders starting from Bunyawat Road, elderly cyclists coming from Ban Chiang Rai and Tha Krow Noi roads, and a youth group starting from Chatchai Road.
Bangkok
Police hunt gunman after man watching road racing is shot
Police are searching for a gunman who has shot and critically injured a young man while he was watching motorcycle road racing on a Bangkok motorway.
Prawet police say security camera footage shows the shooting incident at the outbound motorway in front of the Hua Mark mosque in Pattanakan subdistrict in Suan Luang district.
55 year old Somchai Pengthong filed a complaint with police after his son, Natthachai Pengthong, was shot and injured by an unidentified gunman riding on the front passenger seat of a Honda car last Thursday night.
The footage from the security camera showed that Natthachai drove his Toyota Fortuner SUV to the area to watch road racing.
He climbed the ladder on the SUV to have a better view of the road racing. Ten minutes later, a Honda car pulled up beside the Fortuner and a man in the front passenger’s seat fired once at Natthachai.
Somchai said the bullet hit his son and then his girlfriend, who was slightly injured. The Honda then sped off.A friend rushed Natthachai to Sirindhorn Hospital.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
“Kayaking for Chao Phraya” – anti river-dumping campaign
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
The vice rector of Thammasat University, Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, will lead other kayakers on a 400 kilometre long “Kayaking for Chao Phraya” campaign to collect trash and urge people to stop dumping their garbage in the river.
The kayakers start their 14 day journey on December 10 from the point where Thailand’s major river flows. They will kayak through 10 provinces until they reach the Gulf of Thailand, according to Prinya.
The 10 provinces include Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Angthong, Ayutthaya, Prathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.
Each day, the kayakers will spend several hours collecting trash in the river, sort them and sell them to a private recycling company before continuing on their journey.
Currently, about 40 kayaks and boats are part of the campaign. Prinya has invited people living along the river to join the fleet on the way to collect trash and to learn how to sort it correctly. Also, the kayakers and everyone joining the event would pledge to avoid single-use plastic, be it plastic bottles, bags, straws, forks or spoons and use ones that can be washed and reused, Prinya added.
“No matter how much we collect, we cannot collect everything. Our main goal is to draw the attention of Thai people so that they stop dumping wastes into the river,” said Prinya.
Prinya did not answer how much trash he expected to encounter, but said at a smaller but similar event organised by Thammasat University to collect trash in Bang Pakong River, they had collected about a tonne of litter within a few hours. Wastes they often came across in the river included plastic bottles, foam food containers, and a lot of plastic bags, which seemed to have been dumped into the klong (canal) and river when there was no trash bin nearby, he said.
Light bulbs and spray cans were found as well.Some of the kayakers are foreigners like James Tadra, a US national who has lived in Thailand for eight years, and Won Hong Park, a South Korean national, who is here on a vacation.
There are also several Thammasat students like Kotachon Natumploy and Kittayachon Natumploy. They said they were not professional kayakers, but were determined to complete the journey and persuade people to stop dumping their wastes in the river. Thailand is the world’s six-largest contributor of ocean waste. And plastic waste in the country continues to increase at 12 per cent a year.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Free Wi-Fi available at 30 BTS stations in Bangkok
Alt Telecom has launched its free Wi-Fi service in 30 BTS stations and secured the management rights to all commercial areas on Bangkok’s skytrain stations. Future plans involve providing free Wi-Fi to all BTS stations in the capital.
This follows on Alt Telecom’s new concession agreement with Spotwerks (Thailand), who are currently in charge of service delivery and income generation of the free Wi-Fi in tourist-heavy areas of Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
President and Executive Director of Alt Telecom, Preeyaporn Tangpaosak, says… “This is another milestone in helping to create smart cities as we move forward with the Thailand 4.0 initiative”.
